Honkai Star Rail: Blade Eidolons, ranked

Every character in Honkai Star Rail features a total of six Eidolons, and Blade is not an exception. Each of these power-ups increases the unit’s abilities’ potency by a substantial amount. Since acquiring most of these Eidolons can cost a fortune, players tend to pull for some that are worth the Stellar Jades. Since there are multiple options, players might wonder which ones they should get.

For those curious, we will be ranking every Blade Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail, excluding the third and fifth ones, as they are considered fillers.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Ranking Blade’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Rejected by Death, Infected With Life

Rejected by Death, Infected With Life (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Blade’s fourth Eidolon is Rejected by Death, Infected With Life in Honkai Star Rail. Unlike most power-ups, this one indirectly boosts the character’s abilities’ effectiveness. It increases Blade’s maximum HP when his health drops to 50% or below. Since this Stellaron Hunter’s kit scales with health, the extra HP will be beneficial for him.

Moreover, Rejected by Death, Infected With Life’s effects can stack up to two times, allowing Blade to receive a substantial amount of HP boost. Although having extra HP is good for him, this power-up is his fourth one, meaning players have to spend a decent amount of Stellar Jades.

If you are trying to get all six Eidolons, then you can pull for it; otherwise, it's better to skip this one. Hence, we placed it in the fourth spot on this list.

3) Ten Thousand Sorrows From One Broken Dream

Ten Thousand Sorrows From One Broken Dream (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Ten Thousand Sorrow From One Broken Dream is Blade’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail, it is not as useful as some of his other power-ups. When activated, the Stellaron Hunter gains 15% CRIT Rate when he is in the Hellscape state, which he can trigger by using his Skill.

The CRIT Rate from Ten Thousand Sorrow From One Broken Dream helps Blade land crit hits more often, boosting his damage output.

Although the Eidolon is significantly cheaper to acquire than some on this list, it's not worth getting considering the amount of Passes you need to spend to get it.

2) Reborn Into an Empty Husk

Reborn Into an Empty Husk (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Reborn Into an Empty Husk requires an exceptional amount of Stellar Jades to acquire since it is Blade’s sixth Eidolon. The power-up lowers the Charge requirement of his Follow-Up Attack, allowing the character to unleash it more often. Additionally, the Eidolon enhances the FUA damage so it can deal extra damage, scaling with 50% of his max HP.

As mentioned, players need an exceptional amount of Jades to acquire this power-up, as it's Blade’s sixth Eidolon. Hence, it's not worth it unless you have enough currency to spend. Therefore, we decided to place Reborn Into an Empty Husk in the second spot.

1) Blade Cuts the Deepest In Hell

Blade Cuts the Deepest In Hell (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Blade’s first Eidolon, Blade Cuts the Deepest in Hell, is one of the best ones you can get in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up grants a significant damage boost to his Ultimate and Enhanced Basic ATK. Considering that this is his first power-up, the damage modifiers are abnormally high, making this Eidolon worth the Stellar Jades.

Given how cheap the Blade Cuts Deepest In Hell, we have decided to place this power-up in the first spot. If you want to boost Blade’s fighting prowess without spending many Passes, then you should add this Eidolon to your collection.

