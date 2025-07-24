Honkai Star Rail: Blade voice lines about other characters

Blade is quite popular among the Honkai Star Rail players due to his character design and lore. While some enthusiasts know all about this Stellaron Hunter, newcomers or some Trailblazers might not know much about him. Those curious can go to the character’s voice lines section and take a look at what he thinks of other units from this HoYoverse title.

Ad

This article discusses these Blade voice lines regarding other Honkai Star Rail characters.

Exploring Blade’s voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail

About Kafka

Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade knows Kafka won’t give up the mara’s tether, nor will she pull upon it:

Ad

Trending

“The mara's tether is firmly in her grasp. She will not pull upon it before the designated time, but nor shall she relinquish it.”

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade knows Silver Wolf will never give up while playing games:

Ad

“Within that world she calls a "game," she will never give up, nor yield to death.”

Also read: Blade E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

About Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Jing Yuan understood the price, Blade hates him because the former didn't do anything:

Ad

“He always... He always understood the price better than any of us, yet he never spoke up — never did anything!”

About Dan Heng

Dan Heng (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Since Dan Heng is the reincarnation of Imbibitor Lunae Dan Feng, Blade asks him when they will be punished for the crimes they committed:

Ad

“Imbibitor Lunae... When will our retribution come? How can our debt be repaid?”

About Jingliu

Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

When Jingliu swung her sword at Blade, he felt an immense amount of pain. He opined:

Ad

“As she brandished her sword, phantom pain surged through every part of my body... all because of her!”

About Sam

Since Blade lives in an eternal purgatory, he is fond of Sam as he can easily create purgatories:

“I live in an eternal purgatory. And Sam — he is good at creating purgatory.”

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculation

About Firefly

Ad

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)

In a way, Blade thinks both he and Firefly are destiny’s slaves since he wants his life to end, while the latter wants to live more:

Ad

“I yearn for the end, yet she yearns for survival... We are both destiny's slaves.”

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.