Honkai Star Rail: Blade voice lines about other characters

Blade is quite popular among the Honkai Star Rail players due to his character design and lore. While some enthusiasts know all about this Stellaron Hunter, newcomers or some Trailblazers might not know much about him. Those curious can go to the character’s voice lines section and take a look at what he thinks of other units from this HoYoverse title.
This article discusses these Blade voice lines regarding other Honkai Star Rail characters.
Exploring Blade’s voice lines about other characters from Honkai Star Rail
About Kafka
Blade knows Kafka won’t give up the mara’s tether, nor will she pull upon it:
“The mara's tether is firmly in her grasp. She will not pull upon it before the designated time, but nor shall she relinquish it.”
About Silver Wolf
Blade knows Silver Wolf will never give up while playing games:
“Within that world she calls a "game," she will never give up, nor yield to death.”
About Jing Yuan
Even though Jing Yuan understood the price, Blade hates him because the former didn't do anything:
“He always... He always understood the price better than any of us, yet he never spoke up — never did anything!”
About Dan Heng
Since Dan Heng is the reincarnation of Imbibitor Lunae Dan Feng, Blade asks him when they will be punished for the crimes they committed:
“Imbibitor Lunae... When will our retribution come? How can our debt be repaid?”
About Jingliu
When Jingliu swung her sword at Blade, he felt an immense amount of pain. He opined:
“As she brandished her sword, phantom pain surged through every part of my body... all because of her!”
About Sam
Since Blade lives in an eternal purgatory, he is fond of Sam as he can easily create purgatories:
“I live in an eternal purgatory. And Sam — he is good at creating purgatory.”
About Firefly
In a way, Blade thinks both he and Firefly are destiny’s slaves since he wants his life to end, while the latter wants to live more:
“I yearn for the end, yet she yearns for survival... We are both destiny's slaves.”
