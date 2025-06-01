Honkai Star Rail: Hyacine's voice lines about other characters

With Hyacine’s release in Honkai Star Rail, players can now obtain the unit. Since she has good synergy with the current meta-defining characters, many will add her to their collection. As Hyacine is an important character from Amphoreus, it's a no-brainer that Trailblazers will be curious about her. Hence, some might wonder what this Chrysos Heir thinks of her fellow characters.

In this article, we will look at Hyacine’s voice lines revolving around other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

Taking a look at Hyacine’s voice lines about other Honkai Star Rail characters

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Hyacine wants to go on an adventure with Trailblazer:

“Apparently Grayie had lots of amazing adventures in the lands beyond the sky. I'd love to go with them to the worlds beyond if I can. After all, I'm a denizen of the sky!”

About Dan Heng

Dan Heng (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Hyacine thinks Dan Heng’s emotions are extremely stable:

“It's rare to see someone as emotionally stable as Dannie. It's as if he doesn't react even when faced with the darkest of calamities. He'd make a good healer.”

About Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine knows Aglaea is not as cold-hearted as people think she is:

“Someone once complained to me that Lady Aglaea is always so unreadable and untrustworthy... But I sensed a faint warmth still beating under her icy-cold skin when I took her hands. I believe she simply used her words to conceal her true intentions.”

About Tribbie, Trianne, and Trinnon

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine likes riding Tribbie’s rocket:

“Lady Tribbie once invited me to board their rocket. It wasn't a long journey, but it was really exciting to fly through the Marmoreal Palace... They told me I wouldn't be scared as long as I kept looking straight ahead.”

About Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine thinks Castorice likes her garden:

“Cassie really likes my little garden. She keeps circling the courtyard from far away, going round and round, forgetting to even blink. It'll take something even cuter for her to snap out of that state... Maybe a chimera?”

About Anaxa

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Because of Anaxa’s teaching methods, many of his students end up getting healed by Hyacine:

“Professor Anaxa refuses to outline key topics for exams, and insists on one-on-one oral tests! Students inevitably end up in my care every exam season due to mental exhaustion..”

Also read: Hyacine E1 vs S1 in HSR: Which one should you pull?

About Phainon

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine likes how kind Phainon is:

“Lord Phainon is kind and friendly to all his companions, but there's always a sliver of pain in his smile.. He must have lost something very dear to him.”

About Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei likes to chat when he gets healed:

“Lord Mydei's regenerative abilities are way faster than that of an ordinary human. Even when he's badly wounded and requires my help, he still talks and jokes as if nothing's wrong.. Strange.. now that I think about it, he seems way chattier than usual during those moments.”

About Cipher

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyacine thinks Cipher’s tail functions the same way as a chimera:

“You can probably figure out Lady Cipher's mood just by looking at her tail. If the tail's standing up, then she's happy. If only the tip is moving, that means she doesn't want to talk to anyone, and you'd better stay quiet. As for how I know.. I'm just guessing that maybe she functions in the same way as a chimera!”

