Honkai Star Rail: Jingliu Eidolons, ranked

Jingliu is a 5-star Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail that can deal impressive damage to enemies. Recently, she received a buff that tweaked her kit a bit, alongside her Eidolons. Since some of these power-ups have been reworked to complement her kit, many players might wonder which ones they should get that are effective without spending many Jades.

Ad

This article goes over Jingliu’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail and ranks them. We won’t be including her third and fifth power-ups, as they boost her ability levels and are fillers.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Best Jingliu Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

4) Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper

The Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Jingliu’s second Eidolon is Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper in Honkai Star Rail, which is considered a decent power-up. It can grant her Enhanced Skill a damage boost whenever she activates her Ultimate ability. Although the damage buff is decent, Jingliu needs to get her Ultimate for it by replenishing 140 Energy. Hence, it's not as effective as some of the other Eidolons.

Ad

Trending

While Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper is quite cheap, it's simply not worth getting. Instead, players can save for her signature weapon or an upcoming character. Because of that, we have placed this Eidolon in the fourth spot.

3) Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome

The Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

It may be a little unusual, but Jingliu’s fourth Eidolon, Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome, is a good power-up to have. It can grant her an extra 20% CRIT DMG for every Moonlight stack she possesses. This allows her to get a total of 75% CRIT DMG from each stack. Since Jingliu can have five of these stacks, players can get a decent damage boost.

Ad

While Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome is quite powerful in Honkai Star Rail, it ranks third on this list solely because of its cost. As it’s Jingliu’s fourth Eidolon, players need to spend a substantial number of Special Passes to acquire it.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculation

2) Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk

The Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Jingliu’s sixth Eidolon, Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk, has become exceptionally powerful after the version 3.4 buff. Now, the power-up can grant this 5-star Destruction character two stacks of Syzygy when she enters the Spectral Transmigration state, and the stack limit also gets boosted by one.

Ad

Moreover, Jingliu receives a whopping 30% Ice RES PEN when she is in the Spectral Transmigration state. This allows her to deal an exceptional amount of damage with every attack.

The Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk is overpowered, but the number of Stellar Jades players needed to pull for all six Eidolons costs a fortune. Because of that, we decided to place this power-up in the second spot.

1) Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate

The Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you are looking for a Jingliu Eidolon that can boost her outgoing damage significantly without spending many Stellar Jades, Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate is the one you should get. The power-up boosts Jingliu’s CRIT DMG by a certain amount for a turn when she uses her Enhanced Skill and Ultimate abilities.

Ad

Additionally, these abilities deal extra Ice damage to the primary target, which scales with her HP.

Since there is no cooldown, players can deal extra damage with Jingliu’s Ultimate and Enhanced Skill. For that reason, we placed Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate in the first spot.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.