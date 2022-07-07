How to beat every boss in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC

There are several new bosses that users have to battle during Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

The latest downloadable content for the game added new puzzles, weapons, and bosses that have gamers feeling either frustrated or triumphant. It isn't easy to muster that latter feeling.

They will come across six bosses from the main story of the DLC. Aside from that, there is a secret boss fight and a few more difficult bosses to beat as part of the King's Leap challenges.

Defeating all bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Each main boss fight in this Cuphead DLC has at least three phases. The different phases may change the scenery of the battle or give the boss some new attacks to dish out.

Glumstone the Giant

Glumstone the Giant in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: Players should target Glumstone the Giant directly. Clear the gnomes that pop out of the ground, as they can quickly become very annoying. Focus all fire otherwise toward Glumstone. Avoid the geese when a "Goose Crossing" sign appears. Watch out for the spikes on the ground. And stay to the far right to survive the bear attack.

Phase 2: The Cuphead boss fight turns into a puppet show. Watch for the ball they bounce back and forth but do not jump to do so. More gnomes pop out here that need avoiding, too. Just fire upon the puppets to end this phase.

Phase 3: The final phase has Glumstone swallow the player. Target the growths that appear with faces along the roof of his mouth to defeat him. Jump a lot to avoid falling into the dangerous stomach acid. Look out for more gnomes and chicken drumsticks that can destroy platforms.

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: Mortimer will spawn ice monsters from his cape. Sidestep them or shoot them. Dash away from the whale he slams down. Sidestep or shoot the playing cards, as well. In between all of this, shoot at Mortimer to damage him.

Phase 2: The boss turns into a snowman for Phase 2. He can roll across the screen, so do a big jump to avoid him. A spring noise will be heard if he does the same move but in the air. Just stay grounded here. When he slams down his fist, watch for the swords that pop out of the ground and sidestep them. He can also warp into a fridge with its own attacks, but these are easy to dodge. Just like in Phase 1, fire away at him when possible.

Phase 3: Leap to the floating platforms and be careful not to fall. Mortimer's attacks see his eyeball pop out and shoot energy beams. He can spit out buckets that explode. Lastly, he can summon a bombardment of ice cream cones. Avoid these and pummel him with damage to end the fight.

The Howling Aces

Howling Aces in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: Avoid falling off the plane during this Cuphead boss fight. Fire at the dog piloting the plane above. Watch for him to flex and send copies of his tattoo to attack. He may also pull out a cat that throws balls of yarn that need dodging. A co-pilot may appear to throw tennis balls, and after the boss takes some damage, fire hydrants will fly at the player. These can be shot down. Unload onto the pilot to move to the next phase.

Phase 2: This phase requires players to shoot down all four jetpacking puppies. Stay in one spot when not avoiding the letters they throw to line up the shots. Players can also damage just their jetpacks which are followed by a trail of black smoke. This unlocks a secret Phase 3.

Phase 3: When the female pilot is on-screen, aim for her. Any other time, shoot at the turrets. Avoid the dog bowls that fly across the screen and just keep firing until she is defeated.

Phase 3 (Secret): Watch as the pilot pops out from random windows and shoot when she appears. Avoid the pineapple grenades and dodge the thorns they send out after exploding. The fire hydrants from Phase 1 also appear here. Shoot them down and keep firing at the pilot to win.

Moonshine Mob

Moonshine Mob in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: Stay in the middle and shoot the spider whenever it appears. The spider doesn't attack, so watch out for the other mob members to do so from the sides of the arena. There are other bugs to avoid, as well.

Phase 2: Fire upon the dancer now and avoid running into her. Shoot down or sidestep the police bugs and barrels as they roll across the screen. Watch out for the sound waves from the dancer and just light her up.

Phase 3: Shoot at the snail under the anteater's hat when he tips it. When it goes back under, fire at the anteater's snout. It fires its tongue across the screen, so parry or jump over it.

Phase 4: The snail from Phase 3 is the boss here. Don't get too close. Avoid the sound attacks from the megaphone, and shoot him until he falls.

Esther Winchester

Esther Winchester in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: Phase 1 is the busiest phase of this fight in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Fire at Esther Winchester for the entirety of the phase. Avoid the bottles of snake oil, duck under her lasso, dodge the bombs dropped by the vulture, and shoot down the flying horse before it can throw its spiked ball. After enough damage is done, the next phase will begin.

Phase 2: Esther will use a vacuum to suck items up that need to be dodged. After that, she'll drop safes down onto the user, followed by her vacuum shooting all the loot back out. Weave past all of that as it repeats while shooting at the cow.

Phase 3: The boss becomes a sausage for this phase. The only attack she has sees her spit out a steak that acts as a boomerang. Avoid that and the cans of beans floating across the screen while unloading on her.

Phase 4: The final phase has gamers battling a can of sausages. The links never stop firing, so watch out for those. Dodge or parry the peppers that are shot from the can. Shooting, shooting, and shooting some more will take this boss down.

Chef Saltbaker

A look at Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: The chef is the final main boss of the Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC. Phase 1 is the longest. Focus fire on Chef Saltbaker throughout and avoid the flame at the top of the screen when it enters the fight. The background of the arena indicates what item he'll use to attack next. Sugar cubes move across the screen, animal crackers bounce by, limes fly fast toward the player, and strawberries rain down. Dodge all of this and light him up.

Phase 2: Users need to damage the pepper shakers during this phase. Stay on the ground; after enough damage, they'll fly at the chef and damage him. Repeat this while avoiding the debris they sneeze out.

Phase 3: Target the salt dancers and avoid the buzzsaw on the floor. Fire on the dancers as often as possible to get through this quick and easy phase.

Phase 4: Saltbaker's heart will float around as players ascend the platforms. Don't fall, parry the chef, and shoot the heart until the fight ends.

Secret Boss: Devil and Angel

Devil and the Angel in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Phase 1: This fight is available after completing the Graveyard Puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. It is only one phase. The angel and devil swap sides whenever the player looks in the other direction. Only the devil will take damage and do damage to gamers. Avoid his projectiles and a beam of energy. Just always fast the devil and fire away to finish him off.

King's Leap

Queen in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Pawns: The King's Leap challenges pit players against the King of Games' court, starting with the pawns. They take turns dropping into the arena. Parry their pink heads and fire at them until they become headless. Once they all lose their heads, the fight is over.

Knight: Parry the pink mane. Avoid its overhead slash, its across-screen charge, and an upward slash. Just back off and fire at him to win.

Bishop: Avoid the floating head, extinguish the candles, and parry the Bishop after. Shoot at him and repeat this over and over until he is defeated.

Rook: The Rook will sharpen its ax and send heads flying at the player. Dodge them, but parry the pink ones. This will send them back to the Rook. After a handful hit him, he'll be beaten.

Queen: The final challenge is the Queen. Parry the fuses on the cannon when they are lined up at her. This will hit her with a cannonball as she can't be damaged directly. Avoid the falling eggs and repeat the cannon parry process to take her down.

