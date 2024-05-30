How to complete Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare

Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare is a task offered by Lab Rat. In this mission, you have been tasked with locating valuable intel from an extremely high-security area, the YBL-1. YBL-1 is a Soviet Bunker, and Lab Rat's mission is extremely high stakes. Preliminary information hints that the Soviets have a series of computers in YBL-1 that contain valuable information.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide to help you complete Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare. For a detailed brief on the mission objectives and related information, read below.

Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare guide

Mission objecitves (Image via Madfinger Games)

Lab Rat's Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare requires you to infiltrate the high-security Soviet YBL-1 bunker in the game. According to Lab Rat's intel, the Soviets have a plethora of old computers in the bunker, however, they should not have any use for it in the area. Lab Rat wants you to investigate and find out what the Soviets are up to with their old-gen tech.

Naturally, this mission involves reconning and investigating the YBL-1 area. Although it is investigative in nature, you will come across extremely strong AI Bots that guard the Soviet bunker, and we urge you to gear up accordingly. For best results, we recommend that you form a squad with your friends and bring them over to help clear out the entire area.

Whether inside the bunker or outside, the Soviet resinate is going to be extremely strong. Players must make sure that they are careful while approaching the area and be wary as they step into the depths of the bunker.

That said, let's begin Lab Rat's Check Out Computers:

1) Head to mission location

Mission location (Image via Madfinger Games)

Take a chopper and fly over to YBL-1. The nearest LZ (Landing Zone) to this POI are LIMA-1 and LIMA-2. Land according to your convenience, clear out the area, and proceed to the bunker. Head to Level -2 underground.

2) Gather Intel

Intel location (Image via Madfinger Games)

In Level -2, you will find a computer room as you explore the bunker. Enter the room and investigate the place. You will find a pile of discs right beside the main computer in the room. Stash them in your inventory.

The discs are the valuable intel sought by Lab Rat. Proceed to exfil and head back to base camp. Deliver these goods to Lab Rat and complete Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare.

That's all there is to know about Check Out Computers in Gray Zone Warfare.

