How to complete Guns and Ammo in Gray Zone Warfare?

The Guns and Ammo mission in Gray Zone Warfare provides us with a task to search the firing range and look for a storage unit in the vicinity. The primary goal is to search the weapon locker for any remaining guns and ammunition for upcoming operations. However, the quest windows also provide us info that the storage unit should be locked so you would need to find a key. Once you get in, you should head back to the base and provide a complete report.

This article will highlight how you can complete the Guns and Ammo mission in Gray Zone Warfare.

Mission Guide: Guns and Ammo in Gray Zone Warfare

Location of weapon locker in Hunter's Paradise (Image via MADFINGER Games)

You can follow the steps listed below to complete the Guns and Ammo quest in Gray Zone Warfare:

You will need to accept the quest in your faction’s home base.

The primary objective is to observe the state of the weapon storage unit in Hunter’s Paradise.

Travel to the location and the weapons storage area will be present next to the Firing Lanes.

As informed by the quest window, the main locker requires a key to gain access so you will need to find it first.

The key can be found on the body of one of the AI soldiers in the area. Therefore, you will need to single out your fights till you find the required key.

Once you get get key, you will need to make your way back to the locker and open it.

Take a look inside and when the objective is marked completed, you can back off and head over to the closest landing zone.

Call in a helicopter to go to your base, report your findings, and complete the Guns and Ammo mission.

It is important to note that you can expect to face a bit of resistance on the way to the firing range. Since the mission requires you to participate in gunfights, you should be wary of your surroundings at all times. If you are lucky, you will gain the key with the first AI soldier kill but that does not mitigate the threats present in the area.

This is a pure reconnaissance mission where your only task is to check the status of the existing arsenal and report back. It is a straightforward objective but you could also complete it with a squad if you wish to complete it quickly with a lower risk factor.

You should pack lightly for such missions with only your weapons, ammo, medicines, food, and water. This is beneficial in two ways - reduces the weight you have to carry and the loss of equipment if you are eliminated at the hands of an enemy soldier.

That is all you need to know for the Guns and Ammo mission in Gray Zone Warfare. Follow Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.