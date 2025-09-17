How to complete Infestation Operation wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Infestation Operation wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is a side quest that will be tied up with another mission, and you can find it in the Bellhart region. While exploring the Bilewater part of the map, you might have picked up the Twisted Bud, which will start the Rite of Rebirth Wish and will leave Hornet cursed. The Infestation Operation side quest is tied to this, and you will need to complete it first.

Let's take a look at how to complete the Infestation Operation wish in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Walkthrough for Infestation Operation wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Infestation Operation wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is part of the Rite of Rebirth side quest, where Hornet gets captured and cursed after talking with Greyroot in the Shellwood region. Following the questline will lead you to Doctor Yarnaby, who is located in the Bellhart area in Silksong. Talking with him will kick off the follow-up quest, Infestation Operation.

The quest is quite simple, as you will be tasked with retrieving the Steel Spines from certain NPCs and bringing them back to the Doctor, who can operate on you to remove the curse.

Where to find Crull and Benjin in Hollow Knight Silksong?

Purchase the Steel Spines from the two bugs (Image via Team Cherry, ConCon on YouTube)

Once you are done talking with Doctor Yarnaby, you will need to obtain the Steel Spines from two NPCs called Crull and Benjin, who you can find in the Sinner's Road area of the map. Keep heading right from Yarnaby, and once you are in the next area of Sinner's Road, you will have to move through a set of platforming challenges to the Hanging Jail Cells.

Once you find Crull and Benjin, you will have to spend 260 Rosaries to obtain the Steel Spines from them. Take them back to the Doctor in Bellhart, and he will operate on you, removing the curse and completing the Infestation Operation wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. You will get the Witch's Crest as a reward.

If you decide not to remove the curse and somehow manage to beat the final boss of the game, you will unlock the Cursed Child ending in Hollow Knight Silksong. Check out more guides related to the game:

