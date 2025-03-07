How to complete Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

The Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds is the very first time-limited mission that you can complete to obtain a set of rewards. The overall objective is simple — you will need to hunt a Yian Kut-Ku. Event Quests are a great way to farm not only monster parts but also Zenny or Gold in Monster Hunter Wilds.

This guide will help you complete the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to finish the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds

Yian Kut-Ku (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

The Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds is a time-limited quest available for all Hunters from March 6 to March 18, 2025. However, there are some pre-requirements that you will need to complete to obtain the quest. The mission is only available to those with at least Hunter Rank 9 who have completed the very first mission of High Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds.

You can start this quest by talking to Alma and selecting the Event Quests option to pull up the list of all available Events. The time for this quest is 50 minutes, and it will fail if you get karted three times.

Yian Kut-Ku is not a tough monster, but its High Rank variant can give you a bit of a challenge, especially if you just got to HR from LR. It is wise to obtain some High Rank gear before starting this hunt, including a weapon that can inflict the Paralysis debuff on your target. Hunting a HR Lala Barina in Monster Hunter Wilds is the easiest way to obtain parts for such a weapon.

You will be able to summon Support Hunters or even take on the quest with your friends or random players in co-op and easily hunt down the Yian Kut-Ku. Defeating the monster by either capturing it or killing it will result in the completion of the Kut-Ku Gone Cuckoo Event Quest in Monster Hunter Wilds, and you will receive the following rewards:

12960 Zenny

Decorations (Level 1 and 2) x3

Mimiphyta α headgear (crafting recipe)

You will be able to craft the Mimiphyta α headgear by using the following items:

Mimiphyta Ticket x2

Kut-Ku Scale+ x4

Congalala Pelt+ x2

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.