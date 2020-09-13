GTA San Andreas was the 3rd installment in the 3D Era of the GTA franchise. The game revolves around the adventures of the protagonist, Carl Johnson, in San Andreas. It is considered by many as the best game in the franchise, courtesy to its incredible storyline.

Rockstar Games recently ported several games from the franchise over to the mobile platform, including GTA San Andreas. Many mobile players wish to download the game on their devices and relive the journey of CJ.

In this article, we discuss the detailed process of downloading GTA San Andreas on smartphones.

How to download GTA San Andreas for mobile: Step by step guide and installation tips

The only legit way of downloading the game is via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The game is available at a reasonable price and can be downloaded from official sources.

Here’s how the game can be downloaded from both the App Stores:

#1 Google Play Store

GTA San Andreas - Google Play Store

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store and search for GTA San Andreas using the search bar.

Step 2: From the list of games, select GTA San Andreas.

Step 3: After making a successful purchase, click on the download button.

GTA San Andreas on Google Play Store: Click here.

#2 Apple App Store

GTA San Andreas - Apple App Store

Step 1: Open Apple App Store on your iOS device.

Step 2: Type GTA San Andreas in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on the download button after purchasing the game.

GTA San Andreas on Apple App Store: Click here

The game should only be downloaded from official sources, and not from third party websites. Piracy is a grave offense, and might end up costing you a lot. On top of that, downloading files from third-party sources might also harm the device.

