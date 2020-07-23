How to download GTA Vice City on laptop in July 2020

GTA Vice City is one of the most played games from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series and is still popular despite having been released almost 18 years ago.

The game takes place in Vice City, which is inspired by the city of Miami. The open-world game is the second instalment of the GTA 3D game series. Players take on the role of the chief protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, as he builds a criminal empire in the city.

In this article, we take a look at how players can download GTA Vice City on their laptops.

How to download GTA Vice City on laptop

Players can avail GTA Vice City at a reasonable price from the Steam Library or the Rockstar Warehouse. These websites allow players to download the game and play it on their laptops. Players are advised to support the developers of the game by not indulging in piracy.

GTA Vice City does not have a high system requirement, which means most laptops can easily run the game. Here are the minimum requirements for the game:

Minimum Requirements for GTA Vice City

CPU: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

