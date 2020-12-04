GTA 5 is arguably one of the best titles from the renowned Grand Theft Auto series. It is one of the highest-selling entertainment products of all time.

Even though the game came out around seven years ago, it is still amassing massive numbers that can be credited to the renowned Online mode.

Such is the popularity of the game that many players desire to play on their mobile devices. The game isn’t available on the platform, hence doing so is not possible. But users can mirror and play it using the Steam Link application.

This article provides a step-by-step guide by which the players can mirror and play GTA 5 on their mobile phones using Steam Link.

How to download and play GTA 5 on Android using Steam Link: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 on Steam Link

Follow these steps to use Steam Link and play GTA 5:

Step 1: Players have to first download the Steam Link application on their mobile devices. They can click here to visit its page on Google Play Store.

Step 2: Then, pair the mobile device to the Steam app and click on the ‘Start Playing’ button.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: The screen will soon transition to the Big Picture Mode, which will start getting mirrored on to their mobile phone.

Step 4: Lastly, they have to choose GTA 5 from their Steam library and click on the ‘Play’ button.

Step 5: The game will soon commence, and players will be able to enjoy playing it on their mobile phones.

(Note: To play GTA 5 on the mobile phone, the game must be running on a PC/laptop screen using Steam. Players also require a good mobile phone and internet connection. Moreover, their PC/laptop and the phone should be connected to the same network.)

