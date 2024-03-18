How to get Darth Vader in Infinite Craft

Getting Darth Vader in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
Getting to Darth Vader in Infinite Craft will require you to cross quite a few steps in the browser game. The Star Wars antagonist is an iconic pop culture character, so it's fair to say that achieving him will be the goal of any fan of the franchise in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft's gameplay mechanic allows you to combine the starting simple elements into a variety of complex tiles and cards. One Piece, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Roblox are all available for you to find out and unlock.

We have gathered all the necessary steps to reach Darth Vader in Infinite Craft below.

Getting Darth Vader in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

Unlocking Darth Vader will need you to unlock Star Wars and Devil in Infinite Craft. The former requires Lightsaber and Star. The latter requires Angel and Smoke. The steps to get to them are as follows:

Getting Lightsaber in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
How to get Lightsaber in Infinite Craft

  • Fire + Earth = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Earth + Stone = Rock
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Plant + Smoke = Incense
  • Incense + Smoke = Prayer
  • Fire + Prayer = Candle
  • Candle + Plant = Oxygen
  • Rock + Oxygen = Metal
  • Metal + Fire = Sword
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Wind = Windmill
  • Windmill + Fire = Energy
  • Windmill + Wind = Electricity
  • Energy + Electricity = Lightning
  • Energy + Lightning = Laser
  • Laser + Sword = Lightsaber
Getting Star in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
How to make Star in Infinite Craft

  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Planet + Planet = Star
Getting Star Wars in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
How to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft

  • Star + Lightsaber = Star Wars
Getting Devil in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
How to make Devil in Infinite Craft

  • Prayer + Incense = Angel
  • Angel + Smoke = Devil
Getting Darth Vader in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)
How to make Darth Vader in Infinite Craft

  • Devil + Star Wars = Darth Vader

