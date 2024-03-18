How to get Darth Vader in Infinite Craft

Getting to Darth Vader in Infinite Craft will require you to cross quite a few steps in the browser game. The Star Wars antagonist is an iconic pop culture character, so it's fair to say that achieving him will be the goal of any fan of the franchise in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft's gameplay mechanic allows you to combine the starting simple elements into a variety of complex tiles and cards. One Piece, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, and Roblox are all available for you to find out and unlock.

We have gathered all the necessary steps to reach Darth Vader in Infinite Craft below.

Getting Darth Vader in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

Unlocking Darth Vader will need you to unlock Star Wars and Devil in Infinite Craft. The former requires Lightsaber and Star. The latter requires Angel and Smoke. The steps to get to them are as follows:

Getting Lightsaber in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Lightsaber in Infinite Craft

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Earth + Stone = Rock

Earth + Water = Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Plant + Smoke = Incense

Incense + Smoke = Prayer

Fire + Prayer = Candle

Candle + Plant = Oxygen

Rock + Oxygen = Metal

Metal + Fire = Sword

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Windmill + Wind = Electricity

Energy + Electricity = Lightning

Energy + Lightning = Laser

Laser + Sword = Lightsaber

Getting Star in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Star in Infinite Craft

Wind + Earth = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Planet = Star

Getting Star Wars in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft

Star + Lightsaber = Star Wars

Getting Devil in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Devil in Infinite Craft

Prayer + Incense = Angel

Angel + Smoke = Devil

Getting Darth Vader in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Darth Vader in Infinite Craft

Devil + Star Wars = Darth Vader

