Knowing how to get more dealers in Schedule 1 will play a crucial part in expanding your drug empire in the game. If you want to automate your business and maximize your profits, you have to employ dealers, who'll distribute your product and sell them for you. In the early stages of the game, you have to do this task yourself. However, as your empire grows and you have more tasks on your plate, the dealers will take on the responsibility of introducing your product to the market.
This article will provide you with a detailed guide to help you recruit more dealers in Schedule 1. Read below to know more.
A guide to unlock more dealers in Schedule 1
Schedule 1's map features six unique regions. All of these regions have their very own dealer, who is responsible for selling drugs and of course, maximizing their profit. They also have a dedicated customer base, who not only have their preferences when it comes to drugs but are willing to pay a ton of money to get their hands on what they desire.
As you level up in the game, you get access to newer regions on the map. However, that does not automatically unlock dealers for you. To do so, you have to fulfill certain criteria. Below, you will find a comprehensive guide to unlock more dealers in Schedule 1.
Building the contact map
Building the contact map is the only real way of unlocking and getting more dealers in Schedule 1. Once you unlock a new region, you have to be the distributor of your own drugs.
Once you set up shop, you'll attract a ton of customers in the game. These customers will have their own drug requirements, and to satisfy them, you have to experiment by making unique strains and combining different recipes in the game.
As you incentivize customers to buy from you and leave a lasting good impression by catering to their needs, these people (NPCs) will put in a good word for you to the dealer of said region. Repeat this process enough times, and you will soon find yourself recruiting the dealer of a given region.
Here's a list of the dealers scattered around the six regions in-game:
