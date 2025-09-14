How to get Spider Strings in Hollow Knight Silksong

One of the best upgrades you can implement for your Needolin is the Spider Strings in Hollow Knight Silksong. Not only does this yellow-slot tool look special, but it also extends and improves its effects making it an essential pick for anyone who leans on that device during fights.

Ad

However, you will need to track down Jubilana, help her out and make sure you have enough Rosaries on hand to get the Spider Strings in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Spider Strings in Hollow Knight Silksong

The path to unlocking Spider Strings in Hollow Knight Silksong runs directly through Jubilana. By definition, she’s a wandering merchant, and the game makes you chase her down before she sets up shop.

Ad

Trending

Jubilana in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Songclave gives you two separate quests tied to her:

Ad

The Wandering Merchant - The first quest that sends you searching for her. Completing this makes Jubilana a permanent vendor back at Songclave.

- The first quest that sends you searching for her. Completing this makes Jubilana a back at Songclave. The Lost Merchant - The follow-up quest that expands her stock, most notably adding the Spider Strings.

Once you finish The Lost Merchant, Jubilana returns to Songclave with a broader inventory. That’s the key moment, as now she finally sells the Spider Strings tool for 320 Rosaries. However, make sure you have enough Rosaries on hand before heading over, as this tool is essential for specific builds and progression activities.

Ad

Also read: How to get Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong

What Spider Strings do in Hollow Knight Silksong

Spider Strings is a yellow-slot passive tool. Its effect is simple but potent: it amplifies and strengthens the protagonist's Needolin, the ancient silk-based musical instrument. Using this tool, Hornet’s musical notes have a greater impact, which can influence both combat and traversal.

Playing Needolin in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

In practical terms, Spider Strings when attached to Needolin can assist with a wide range of endgame tasks to make them smoother, such as:

Ad

By placing it in your yellow slot, you ensure that the Needolin’s effects are enhanced passively, without having to activate additional tools or consume resources during combat or exploration.

That concludes our guide on getting the Spider Strings in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.