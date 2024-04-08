Getting to Manga in Infinite Craft is a stepping stone multiple other tiles in the game, such as Anime, Goku, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and more. The steps required to do so is straightforward, compared to other more complex recipes (for example - Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft).

We have jotted down how to get to Manga in the popular browser game in the article below. Given the gameplay premise of Infinite Craft, there might be other ways to get to the tile in question. In our experience, we found the following way to be the easiest.

Here's how to make Manga in Infinite Craft

To get Manga in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine Japan and Book in-game. The steps to get each of these are as follows:

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

How to make Book in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to make Book in Infinite Craft

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Combining these two tiles will net you Manga in Infinite Craft. The new block is quite versatile in nature as you can make multiple things with it. You can quickly join Manga with Japan to make Anime which will open up avenues to Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, and Akira Toriyama.

