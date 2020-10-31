How to mirror and play GTA 5 on mobiles using Steam Link app: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 is a renowned title developed and published by Rockstar Games. Although it is over seven years old, this title holds its ground quite well thanks to the online mode. Currently, it is available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Microsoft Windows

It is also set to release for the PlayStation 5 and X Box Series X/S in late 2021. Such is the popularity of GTA 5 that some even desire to play it on their mobile devices.

It is important to note that they cannot do so as a standalone currently. Hence, this article provides a step-by-step guide to mirror GTA 5 using Steam Link.

Guide to mirror and play GTA 5 on smartphones via Steam Link app

GTA 5 on Steam Link

Players can follow these steps to mirror and play GTA 5 on their devices:

Step 1: First, they have to download the Steam Link app on their devices. They can click here to visit the official page of the app on the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Next, they can pair their mobile devices with this app.

Pair the device to the PC

Step 3: Users must then press on the start playing button, after which their screens will soon transition to the Big Picture Mode, which will get mirrored on their mobile phones.

Step 4: Lastly, they can select GTA 5 from the Steam Library and click on the ‘Play’ button. The game will start, and users can enjoy playing this title on mobile devices.

Note: Players must have the game running on their PC/laptop screen via Steam. They must also have a good internet connection and a decent mobile phone on the same network.

Users can also check out the video below to know more about how they can mirror GTA 5 on their devices using Steam Link:

