How to obtain the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Apr 07, 2025 06:25 GMT
Artist
Artist's Tear is a legendary Tanto (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon for Naoe that you can unlock while exploring the Harima region of the map. It is arguably the strongest among the Tantos and features a perk that increases your damage with consecutive hits. You can obtain this weapon by raiding a certain fort in the Harima region.

This article will go over where you can find the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and where to find the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the Artist&#039;s Tear Tanto in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
Location of the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The Artist's Tear Tanto is one of the strongest weapons in the game and is a great choice if you want your Naoe to be built like a frontline warrior. It has some of the highest DPS output and can easily destroy enemies due to its perk of dealing increased damage on consecutive hits.

The Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found in the Takagi Otsuka Fort in Harima. This is the easiest castle in the game, as it is quite small and requires you to defeat only one Samurai Daisho. You can find this fort in the Kanki Burning Fields area of Harima, north of Kakogawa Estuary.

The Artist&#039;s Tear Tanto in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)
The Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

To reach the fort, travel to either the Takasago Kakurega in Kakogawa Estuary or Mount Tatsu. Alternatively, if you have unlocked the Riverside Kakurega, it will be a fairly short hike to get to the Takagi Otsuka Fort. Once you reach the location, take out the Daisho and loot the chest beside the Takagi Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows to unlock your reward.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
