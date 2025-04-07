How to obtain the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary weapon for Naoe that you can unlock while exploring the Harima region of the map. It is arguably the strongest among the Tantos and features a perk that increases your damage with consecutive hits. You can obtain this weapon by raiding a certain fort in the Harima region.
This article will go over where you can find the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Location and where to find the Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Artist's Tear Tanto is one of the strongest weapons in the game and is a great choice if you want your Naoe to be built like a frontline warrior. It has some of the highest DPS output and can easily destroy enemies due to its perk of dealing increased damage on consecutive hits.
The Artist's Tear Tanto in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be found in the Takagi Otsuka Fort in Harima. This is the easiest castle in the game, as it is quite small and requires you to defeat only one Samurai Daisho. You can find this fort in the Kanki Burning Fields area of Harima, north of Kakogawa Estuary.
To reach the fort, travel to either the Takasago Kakurega in Kakogawa Estuary or Mount Tatsu. Alternatively, if you have unlocked the Riverside Kakurega, it will be a fairly short hike to get to the Takagi Otsuka Fort. Once you reach the location, take out the Daisho and loot the chest beside the Takagi Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows to unlock your reward.
For more articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, read the following:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows hands-on preview: A leap of faith into a (hopefully) promising future
- How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early
- What are Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops? Rewards and more
- All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map
- How to unlock double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
- Dodging in AC Shadows, explained
- All allies in AC Shadows and how to recruit them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.