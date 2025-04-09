How to obtain the Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a legendary armor piece for Naoe. Given the game features a dual protagonist system, you will have plenty of gear sets to collect for both of the main characters: Naoe and Yasuke. This includes weapons, armor, and equipment that heavily influences the type of build you are going for.

The Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one such gear piece that fits Naoe's stealth playstyle, and this article will cover where you can find it.

Location and where to find the Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Location of the Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

You can find the Hidden Servant Hat inside of a Legendary Chest in the Takeda Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This fortress is found in the Tamba Province of Feudal Japan, in the Takeda town. Similar to the other castles in the game, there will be a few elite enemies called Samurai Daishos whom you need to take out before being able to access the chest.

There will be a total of 5 Samurai Daishos that you will need to kill before you can unlock the main chest. The castle also holds several resources that you can loot. These can then be used to upgrade the hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Once you take out the Samurai Daishos, you can find the Legendary Chest inside the Tenshu, or the main keep of the castle.

The Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows allows you to gain double adrenaline when you perform assassinations. This allows you to quickly take out guards using your skills in case you are forced into a fight while sneaking around. You can equip this piece of Headgear on Naoe.

