How to obtain the Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a legendary armor piece for Naoe. Given the game features a dual protagonist system, you will have plenty of gear sets to collect for both of the main characters: Naoe and Yasuke. This includes weapons, armor, and equipment that heavily influences the type of build you are going for.
The Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one such gear piece that fits Naoe's stealth playstyle, and this article will cover where you can find it.
Location and where to find the Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can find the Hidden Servant Hat inside of a Legendary Chest in the Takeda Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows. This fortress is found in the Tamba Province of Feudal Japan, in the Takeda town. Similar to the other castles in the game, there will be a few elite enemies called Samurai Daishos whom you need to take out before being able to access the chest.
There will be a total of 5 Samurai Daishos that you will need to kill before you can unlock the main chest. The castle also holds several resources that you can loot. These can then be used to upgrade the hideout in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Once you take out the Samurai Daishos, you can find the Legendary Chest inside the Tenshu, or the main keep of the castle.
The Hidden Servant Hat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows allows you to gain double adrenaline when you perform assassinations. This allows you to quickly take out guards using your skills in case you are forced into a fight while sneaking around. You can equip this piece of Headgear on Naoe.
For more articles related to Assassin's Creed Shadows, read the following:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows hands-on preview: A leap of faith into a (hopefully) promising future
- How to play Assassin's Creed Shadows early
- What are Canon and Immersive modes in Assassin's Creed Shadows?
- How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops? Rewards and more
- All you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows map
- How to unlock double assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- All Kusarigama Skills for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and how to unlock them
- Dodging in AC Shadows, explained
- All allies in AC Shadows and how to recruit them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.