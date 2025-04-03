How to obtain the Masked Death Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Masked Death Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a Legendary weapon for Naoe that you can obtain. While most equipment for both protagonists will be locked behind quests, tombs, or castles, some can be earned by finding chests in various locations in the open world. Similarly, you can find the Masked Death Katana in the Iga region.
We go over where you can find the Masked Death Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Where and how to get the Masked Death Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Masked Death Katana can be found in a chest west of Mibuno Vale near the Otogi Pass section of Iga. It's in a landmark called Shimagahara Valley, which is to the west of the Fujibayashi Clan Graveyard in Kasuga Shrine.
You can either teleport to the Tejikara Vista viewpoint or the Aekuni Kakurega if you've unlocked them previously and travel to the location as marked above. When you're close to the place, use your focus mode to search for golden shimmers — it indicates valuables or chests nearby. You will be able to find the Masked Death Katana for Naoe in AC Shadows by looting the chest.
This katana is a great weapon if you want to make Naoe more of a frontline fighter as it automatically charges your posture attack after you dodge an incoming strike. Besides that, this blade has high attack, posture, and ability damage stats alongside adrenaline gain, making it an ideal choice if you get into a sticky situation and are surrounded by enemies.
