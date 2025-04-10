How to obtain the Swift Shinobi Robes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

The Swift Shinobi Robes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is one of the legendary armor pieces you can obtain for Naoe. The game offers a lot of gear to collect, with which you can customize your build for both protagonists. The Swift Shinobi Robes is armor that provides you with a perk that can make assassinating your targets easier.
This article will go over where you can find the Swift Shinobi Robes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.
Location and how to get the Swift Shinobi Robes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
The Swift Shinobi Robes in Assassin’s Creed Shadows can be found in the Iga province. It is located in a legendary chest in the Hijiyama Fort in the central part of the Hijiyama region. It is extremely easy to discover as it also has a synchronization point.
Travel to either the Kakuregas in Ichinomiya or Northern Nabari and then head to the castle by foot. There will be two Samurai Daishos waiting for you in the castle; taking them down will allow you to unlock the chest. Unlike most of the castles in the game, the forts lack a central Tenshu keep. Instead, you will find the chest in a room in the southern part of the castle.
This will also be near the place where you can find one of the Samurai Daishos. After killing both of them, you will be able to unlock the chest and obtain the Swift Shinobi Robes.
They allow you to remove two segments of health when you air assassinate someone, making it easier to sneakily take down enemies without needing to turn on Guaranteed Assassination in AC Shadows.
