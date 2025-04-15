How to obtain the Yurei-Walker Robes in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Yurei-Walker Robes in Assassin's Creed Shadows is a legendary light armor for Naoe. You will collect a plethora of gear for both the protagonists in the game, allowing you to customize their playstyle to your liking. The Yurei-Walker Robes is one such armor piece that allows you to become more stealthy.

This article will go over where you can find the Yurei-Walker Robes in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Location and how to get the Yurei-Walker Robes in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Shoryuji Castle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Yurei-Walker Robes is a legendary armor for Naoe in Assassin's Creed Shadows and can be obtained by looting the legendary chest in the Shoryuji Castle. You can find this fortress in the Yamashiro region of the map, which you will be heading into during the main story quest.

The Shoryuji Castle can be found south of Kyoto, and you will likely pass it while going to the capital as part of the main quest line. It is situated north of the town of Yamazaki in the Yamashiro Province. Similar to other castles, you will need to take down a few Samurai Daishos before you can unlock the Legendary Chest.

You'll have to take down a total of three Daishos, who will be roaming all over Shoryuji Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You can either engage them in direct combat or use stealth to your advantage. After you defeat all of them, head into the Tenshu Keep of the Castle to unlock the Legendary Chest and obtain the Yurei-Walker Robes in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

The Yurei-Walker Robes are great for a stealth build for Naoe as they reduce the sound that enemies can hear. This will allow you to move more efficiently through restricted areas.

