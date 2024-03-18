How to open crates in COD Mobile?

Opening crates is an essential aspect of COD Mobile since it yields important items, such as weapon skins and character customization possibilities. As each box has numerous rewards, players are never discouraged from starting the thrilling quest to locate and gather desired objects.

This article aims to provide readers with a quick rundown of the COD Mobile crate system so they can optimize their rewards and improve their overall gaming experience.

How to get crates in COD Mobile

Crates in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Before opening a crate in COD Mobile, it's important to understand how to get one. Here are some ways to obtain crates:

1) Acquiring crates: There are several ways to gain crates in COD Mobile. One common method involves completing daily or weekly tasks. These challenges usually demand players to reach predetermined goals or benchmarks, like hitting a given amount of kills with a specific weapon or reaching a given score in a particular mode. Players receive crates as part of their overall prizes for completing these challenges.

2) Participating in events: Crates are frequently given out as prizes for entering COD Mobile events or hitting particular milestones. Events can take many forms, from time-limited game modes to seasonal celebrations linked to actual themes or holidays. By participating in these events and finishing their missions or goals, players can obtain crates.

3) Using in-game currency: Players can purchase crates with in-game money like Credits or CP (COD Points). While CP is a premium currency that can be purchased with real money, credits can be earned through gameplay. Players need not depend on challenges or events to acquire crates because they can buy them straight from the in-game store using Credits or CP.

Opening crates in COD Mobile

After you obtain a crate, you can follow these steps to open one:

1) Navigating to the crate section: After obtaining crates, players can access them via the game's menu's crate section. This area usually has a variety of crates, each of which offers a unique set of goods that players can open. Depending on their tastes or the things they hope to obtain, players can select which crate to open.

2) Opening crates: Players only need to choose the crate they wish to open from the crate area and then open it by following the instructions on the screen. Depending on the kind of crate being opened, opening a crate typically costs some Credits or CP. Once the crate is open, players can redeem everything once the necessary money has been spent.

3) Receiving rewards: Players will find a variety of goods from the crate's item pool after opening a crate. Weapon skins, character skins, consumables, emotes, and other items may be among them.

One might not always open crates that have the exact stuff they want because the individual items are chosen at random. Duplicate things, however, are frequently transformed into in-game cash or resources that may be utilized to unlock or improve other items.

4) Repeat and collect: As they advance through the game, players can keep finding and opening crates in COD Mobile. They can also earn in-game currency by finishing challenges and attending events. Cracking open crates is a continuous process that lets players amass an extensive array of things and personalize their gaming experience to their liking.

