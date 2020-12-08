How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS devices through PS Remote Play and Steam Link: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 is one of the most selling entertainment products of all time. Even though it came out seven years ago, the game is still going strong courtesy of the ever-revolving Online mode. The story revolves around the three protagonists – Trevor, Michael, and Franklin.

Many players desire to play GTA 5 on their mobile devices, but it is not available on the platform as a standalone. However, users can still mirror and play this Grand Theft Auto offering title using PlayStation (PS) Remote Play and Steam Link, which this article talks about.

Guide to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS devices through PS Remote Play and Steam Link

#1 - PS Remote Play

PS Remote Play

Users can follow the steps below to mirror and play GTA 5 using PS Remote Play:

Step 1: First, they have to download the ‘PS Remote Play’ application on the device.

Google Play Store: Click here

Apple App Store: Click here

Step 2: Players then must register their PlayStation on the device.

Step 3: They can do so via these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add Device and then enter the code on the device.

Step 4: The screen would then get mirrored.

Step 5: They can select GTA 5 and enjoy the game.

#2 - Steam Link

Steam Link on Google Play Store

Here are the steps to mirror GTA 5 using Steam Link:

Step 1: Users have to download the Steam Link application.

Google Play Store: Click here

Apple App Store: Click here

Pair your device

Step 2: They can pair the mobile device to the Steam app and tap on the ‘Start Playing’ button.

Step 3: The mobile screen will soon transition to the Big Picture Mode, and the content will start getting mirrored on the phone.

Step 4: They can choose GTA 5 from the Steam Library and click the ‘Play’ button.

