How to reach Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong

Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong is a tricky section to get to. This is because players need the Faydown Cloak ability, acquired in Mount Fay, to reach this tiny area hidden above Greymoor. However, those who have climbed all the way up to get the double-jump ability will find that Wisp Thicket has a couple of interesting items to keep an eye out for.

This article will guide players in reaching Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Finding the entrance that leads to Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong

Climbing the towers of Greymoor

First and foremost, you need to head to the Greymoor Bellway Station. From here, start moving west until you come across a giant tower. Make your way to its top and locate a path heading to the right. Move through this passage, which connects the two Greymoor towers.

Path to Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Mapgenie.io)

Now, slowly make your way up to the top of the second tower by using levers that can be hit multiple times to enable some fans. These fans will create wind drafts that Hornet can utilize. Keep climbing until you find a passage on the left.

Pogo your way to Wisp Thicket

From this ledge on the second tower, glide down and keep heading left until you find a horizontal platform with a fan. Use the Clawline ability on the left side and then onto the small balloon above you. This will provide Hornet with ample vertical boost for reaching the appropriate height. Next, use a double jump to climb to the small, hanging wall segment.

Use the fans to your advantage (Image via SK Gaming || Team Cherry)

Now, keep heading left until you come across a gap in the floor. Above this gap, slightly towards the left, is a passage above your head that leads you to Wisp Thicket. This named region does not have an area map, and as such, Hornet will have to track it just by exploring. Once you're on top, go towards the right side and hit a hanging bag to make it drop a bench.

Exploring various attractions

Use the aforementioned bench to rest, as Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong has some exciting encounters in store for you ahead. You can head to the extreme right and perform a relatively hard platforming challenge to acquire a Mask Shard. Moving towards the middle of the region, head to the top of the area with a giant metal gate in the background to acquire a Craftmetal.

Father of the Flame in Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via SK Gaming || Team Cherry)

Finally, if you head to the extreme left side of Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong, you will encounter a boss called Father of the Flame. You can refer to this guide for assistance in dealing with him.

