Roblox has hundreds of optional items for purchase with the use of Robux. These can be bought using a credit card, debit card, or a Roblox gift card. This article will go over how to redeem a Roblox gift card.

What’s great about using a gift card to add Robux is the benefit of security. The user won’t have access to your credit or debit card, nor will they be able to use it for anything other than Roblox. Here’s how it works.

Roblox: How to redeem a gift card

The first step you need to take is to head over to the Roblox homepage and log into the account you want to redeem the Roblox Gift Card for. It requires the email linked to the account and the appropriate password.

Click on "Gift Cards" (Image via Roblox)

After you have logged in, look on the left-hand side. You will see a menu. Click on “Gift Cards.” Choosing that will take you to the Gift Card page. Once there, click “Redeem Card” in the top-right corner of the page.

Type in the 16-digit code and click "Redeem" (Image via Roblox)

On the Roblox Redeem Card page, there’s a black text box labeled “CODE.” From there, type in the code located on your Roblox gift card. If you bought a physical Roblox gift card, turn it around and scratch off the gray line to reveal the code, then type it into the text box. Click “Redeem.”

How to redeem a Roblox promo code

Promotional codes are similar to Roblox codes. (Image via Roblox)

Like redeeming a Roblox gift card, promo codes can be redeemed by going to the homepage and logging into your account. Use the email you want to add the promotional code to.

On the left-hand side, click “Gift Cards.” After the page loads, look on the right-hand side. You should see “Got a promo code from an event or giveaway?” and click the hyperlink below it labeled “Redeem it here.”

Type in the code and click "Redeem" (Image via Roblox)

Just like inserting the code for a Roblox gift card, locate the promotional code, type it into the black text box, and click “Redeem.”

Please note that promo codes should be used at your earliest convenience. Promo codes tend to have a time limit, so putting it off could result in losing out on the opportunity to receive that item.

