How to roleplay in GTA? All you need to know about GTA RP

The GTA roleplay mod is one of the most in-depth and fun ones available in GTA V for PC.

This mod allows players to have a more RPG-like experience, along with other online players.

Rockstar Games might have dabbled with roleplaying elements in the GTA games, but have never gone all the way through with the same. There have always been elements of roleplaying in the GTA franchise, such as in GTA: San Andreas. But this went as far as Rockstar have ever gone with respect to roleplaying in the entire franchise.

GTA: San Andreas included roleplaying elements such as the player having to maintain CJ's health by eating food, or going to the gym to maintain his physique.

The game added several RPG-like character stats, some of which were also seen in later games, such as:

Fat

Stamina

Lung Capacity

Respect

Sex Appeal

Driving Skill

GTA V roleplaying mod: All you need to know

GTA V took its time coming to PCs, doing so nearly two years after its release on consoles. As soon as the game came out on for the former, the modding community went to town with the game.

The GTA roleplaying mod is one of the best available in the game. It is a multiplayer mod, meaning it requires modded game clients like FiveM to play.

The RP mod gives the player access to servers where he/she can engage in a more RPG-like game, along with other players. These servers are extremely immersive, and offer an in-depth level to roleplaying.

Although it can be daunting at the start, given the stringency of rules, over time, the feature becomes simpler and easier to grasp. Also, the level of strigency and amount of roleplay can differ from server to server.

Therefore, you should experiment with a number of servers to find the one whose style of game suits you the best.

