How to sell a garage in GTA Online

One of the neatest aspects of GTA Online is the quasi business-sim and property management systems. Introduced early on in the GTA franchise, players could own various properties throughout the game, with some being able to generate revenue.

While it was simply restricted to generating revenue in older games, GTA Online has full-fledged businesses that players can run through their properties. Players can acquire a whole range of properties such as offices, warehouses, bunkers and even an apartment.

However, one of the most useful properties for players who tend to collect vehicles in the game is a garage. A garage isn't necessarily expensive in GTA Online but one might feel the need to swap it out in exchange for another.

GTA Online: How do you sell a garage

While players can't necessarily sell a garage in GTA Online in the same way they sell a car, they can still swap out an expensive garage for a cheaper one and be handed the differential in their account.

Essentially, the player can own up to 6 properties in GTA Online. When acquiring a new one, they must swap it out for one of the existing properties. Therefore, if players buy a cheap garage, they can swap it out for an expensive one, and the difference between the amounts will be deposited in your Maze Bank Account.

Only apartments and garages can be traded in, and businesses cannot be sold in GTA Online. However, MC businesses and bunkers can be temporarily shut down when not in use, so that the player does not incur the running costs of the business.

