How to obtain the Dark Burst Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Dark Burst Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the various Legendary weapons for Yasuke you can get while journeying the title's representation of feudal Japan. It is a perfect weapon for delivering high damage in a short range due to its unique multiple-bullet Engraving, and can be obtained by completing a side quest.
This article guides you on how to acquire the titular Legendary Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
How to get the Dark Burst Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows
This firearm can be acquired by defeating Asari Nobutane during the Nobutsuna's Students side quest. Nobutsuna Sensei will first be accessible to you during the "An Education" main quest. Following that, if you talk to him a second time, he'll give you the aforementioned side quest. It will have you battle six of his former apprentices under different fight conditions.
One of these duels will be with Asari Nobutane, who can be found at Negoroji in Kii. Once you're inside the region, head to its southern area below the Monk Quarters, and you'll eventually find him amid the bamboo trees east of the Gato Guard Post. Interact with him to start a fight.
You'll have to defeat him using the Teppo provided to you there. This bout will just be a back-and-forth between you two. Try to use headshots and your R2 abilities to deal a good chunk of damage to Nobutane. He might use smoke bombs to limit your vision, but you can look around and simply move closer to where his health bar appears to locate him.
Defeating Nobutane will reward you with the Dark Burst Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Dark Burst Teppo stats and perks (at Level 42)
Stats
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 5321
- Headshot DPS: 11824
- Ability Damage: 13006
Perks/Engravings
- Shoot multiple bullets in a single shot
- One Engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
This concludes our guide about the Dark Burst Teppo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
