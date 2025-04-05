How to obtain the Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the numerous legendary weapons for Naoe that players can acquire in the latest Ubisoft title. Although other weapons might require them to scout the open world or complete different objectives, the titular Kusarigama can be acquired by progressing in the main story of Shadows.
This article guides you on how to get the Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Note: This article contains spoilers for the sixth chapter of the campaign.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
A guide on acquiring the Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows can be obtained by completing the "Heads Will Roll" main quest in the sixth chapter, "Rebuilding." This mission will see you assassinate a member of the Shinbafuku, The Wounded, aka Wada Koretake.
Check out our guide on the Heads Will Roll quest to get a detailed walkthrough
How to track it
This quest will be automatically tracked after you complete all the previous missions related to Koretake. If it doesn't, you can open the Shinbafuku circle and select it below The Wounded's thumbnail.
The quest
You'll need to meet with Kyonyo at the east of the Amagasaki Castle by the river. The quest entrance will feel like a glitched-out area. From there, your first objective will be to take out all the snipers. Use stealth or combat to assassinate or defeat all seven of them.
After that, you'll have to assassinate Wada Koretake. If you dispatch all of his bodyguards and vanish from his line of sight for long enough, you can create an opportunity to sneak up on him. Otherwise, you'll need to take him down in combat.
After killing Koretake, Naoe will have to make a choice on whether to spare a prisoner or not. Whatever decision you make, the ending cutscene will be the same, and it won't have any effect on the quest's conclusion or its rewards.
The cinematic will mark the conclusion of the story mission, following which you'll receive the quest rewards, including the Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Death Whisperer Kusarigama's Stats (at Level 6)
- Rarity: Legendary
- Weapon DPS: 75
- Posture DPS: 285
- Ability Damage: 392
- Critical Damage: +13.8%
Perks
- +200% damage on enemy collisions
- One engraving slot (use the Hideout's Blacksmith to engrave a perk of your choice)
This was all about the Death Whisperer Kusarigama in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Check out our other guides on AC Shadows:
- How to obtain the Celestial Blade Naginata in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain Vengeful Foe Naginata in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Claw of The Tides Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Loyal Traveler Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Whisper of Muramasa Long Katana in AC Shadows
- How to obtain the Turquoise Zephyr Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
- How to obtain the Myth Slayer Long Katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.