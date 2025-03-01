How to unlock Heat Shade skin for Loba in Apex Legends

Respawn recently introduced the Heat Shade skin for Loba in Apex Legends. The developers implemented a brand-new Chained Offers feature in the in-game store’s Special Offer section. Unlike most Legendary rarity skins, this one is quite unique as some parts of the cosmetic boast moving parts. Since the Chained Offers section is pretty new to the game, players might wonder how they can unlock the Loba skin.

We discuss how you can get the Heat Shade skin for Loba in Apex Legends.

Steps you should follow to get Heat Shade skin for Loba in Apex Legends

As mentioned, the Chained Offers section in the title’s in-game store is brand new, and you might wonder how it works. While you may think it's complicated to understand how this particular section works, it is actually quite straightforward.

The Chained Offers section in the store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

The store features several items that are free while some have to be purchased with Apex Coins. Once you purchase the first item, the next one will be unlocked. Continue this process until you get all of the items from the store.

That being said, the following section details how you can acquire the Heat Shade skin for Loba in Apex Legends:

Launch Apex Legends and go to the in-game store.

Navigate and open the Special Offers section where you will see the Chained Offers tab.

Purchase all the items featured in the section.

Here are all of the items you must purchase to get the Heat Shade skin for Loba in Apex Legends and their prices:

Looking For This Loba Holospray – 200 Apex Coins

– 200 Apex Coins 5 Battle Pass Stars – Free

– Free Roped In Sticker – 300 Apex Coin

– 300 Apex Coin 1 x Apex Pack – Free

– Free Walking a Fine Line Loba Skydive Emote – 600 Apex Coins

– 600 Apex Coins Obsidian Flame Legendary Havoc skin – 900 Apex Coins

– 900 Apex Coins 1 x Apex Coin – Free

– Free Heat Shade Loba Skin – 1,500 Apex Coins

Therefore, to purchase the Heat Shade Loba cosmetic, you need to spend 3,500 Apex Coins equivalent to $35. Once you finish buying all of the aforementioned items, head to the Legends Locker and select Loba to equip this Legendary piece of cosmetics.

