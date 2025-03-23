How to use a grenade in REPO

There is no shortage of monsters in REPO, and sometimes you want to clear them away with a bang, which is where a normal grenade comes in. It may not have the same fancy features as other grenades, but this explosive item can get the job done and even eliminate a few monsters with each blast.

This article will cover everything you must know about the grenade in REPO. This includes important details you must remember, such as where to acquire it, how much damage it can do, and when you should use it.

How to use a standard grenade in REPO

Monsters in REPO stand no chance against a grenade (Image via semiwork)

Monsters are powerful, but they are not indestructible. A few good grenades in a tiny room can make short work of these enemies, but they can potentially damage nearby valuable items. Always double-check if a room is clear of breakable objects of great value before chucking a grenade and blowing away everything within the blast radius.

Here is a quick step-by-step walkthrough of how to properly use a grenade:

Select the grenade from your inventory.

Lead or lure a horde into a narrow hallway.

Press E on your keyboard to throw the grenade.

Unlike the human grenade, you and your allies are immune to the explosive capabilities of a standard grenade. However, this doesn't mean whatever you have collected is immune from being blown to tiny bits and pieces. Always be mindful about where you throw a grenade and only use it as a last resort to clear monsters.

This throwable item deals the most damage across the board, coming with an impressive 160 base damage. Other explosives only go to about 100, but this doesn't mean you should always rely on it. While you and your crew can walk away unscathed from monster attacks, your loot doesn't have the same luxury. Despite the impressive damage, it can only be thrown as far as 10 meters.

Where can you acquire a grenade in REPO?

It wouldn't be a bad idea to buy one for emergencies (Image via semiwork)

Grenades can be purchased from the Service Station, and each piece is priced at $3000. It is quite affordable, and the cheaper price tag makes this throwable item a much more compelling option to use in missions with a higher difficulty. Monsters will think twice about messing with you and your crew after being on the receiving end of a lethal grenade.

This item is dangerous but effective. The whole point of being sent to haunted locations rich in valuable items is to please your greedy employer, and throwing grenades into rooms won't do anyone any favors. It is a powerful device that must be handled with extreme care and could save lives in do-or-die situations.

REPO is available on PC via Steam. For more related articles, check these out:

