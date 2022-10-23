How to use an interactive map to find all UFO locations in GTA Online

Some GTA Online players might get annoyed looking up various sources to figure out where the current UFO locations are. If you're one of them, then this guide should help simplify things. Most importantly, it should bring some awareness to GTAWeb.eu, which is an interactive map where readers can find all collectibles.

Naturally, one of those collectibles includes UFO locations. Where they show up changes every day, meaning that looking at a single map isn't going to be helpful to the reader. That's why an interactive one that updates daily is incredibly valuable.

GTAWeb.eu has all the UFO locations in GTA Online's Halloween 2022 event

PLTytus @PLTytus gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls… There was an error but todays UFO location is correct now. It is really hard to this programming tricks on mobile device There was an error but todays UFO location is correct now. It is really hard to this programming tricks on mobile device 😂 gtaweb.eu/en/gtao-map#ls…

The above tweet contains a link to GTAWeb.eu. In the case that this tweet gets taken down, here is a backup:

Once you click on that link, you should see something similar to the following image.

This location is only relevant on October 22, 2022 (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

If you check on the left side of the webpage, you should see all of the collectibles in GTA Online, such as Jack O' Lanterns, Playing Cards, and, of course, UFOs. The option for that last one should be turned on by default if you used the hyperlink provided earlier.

Now, if you look at the main map to the right of the list of collectibles, the white flying saucer icon indicates where the UFO spawns today, including instances where multiple appear. Keep in mind that this interactive map will change in future days, representing the alien ship's location on that day.

One can also change the way the map looks at the top right where it says:

Satellite

Game

Atlas

The game option is the one you see when you open up the world map in GTA Online, so some players may prefer to select it. Either way, go to the marked location.

Finding the UFOs

The flying saucers will spawn at different times, depending on how many co-exist on the same day. If there is only one of them, then players must wait between 10:00 pm and 4:00 am. Likewise, if there are more than five active, then these unidentified flying objects will spawn between 7:30 pm and 6:30 am.

If you don't know the in-game time, you have a few options:

Pull up the in-game phone to see it right away

Check GTAWeb.eu on the top right near the Satellite, Game, and Atlas options

The UFO will eventually spawn, and you will be able to take a picture of it and send it to Omega. If you manage to photograph 25 of them, you will receive the Glow Believe Cap.

On a related note, getting abducted on the final day by approaching one of the flying saucers will give you the UFO Boxer Shorts clothing item.

Minor Halloween 2022 event notes

These aircraft spawn up pretty high (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several things to note about these flying saucers that GTA Online players should know:

They're not guaranteed to spawn at their designated times, especially not at the start time

Some vehicles that get too close will have their engines turned off briefly

Gamers cannot steal or operate these aircraft

GTA Online players should be able to find them all pretty easily, especially with the handy interactive map.

