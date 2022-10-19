How to get UFO boxers in GTA Online this month

It's not too late for GTA Online players to get their hands on special merchandise. The latest Halloween event involves searching for UFO at specific dates. They appear somewhere in the sky between the hours of 10 pm and 3 am. Some of these UFOs can be missed, which means players would lose their chance to collect all the rare prizes.

However, that is not the case for the UFO Boxers. GTA Online players simply need to be abducted by aliens. As players should already know, anytime they get near a UFO, it will disappear from their line of sight. They have to wait for a specific date in order to get abducted.

GTA Online players can use this handy guide to get the UFO Boxers this month

Look for a UFO on Day 17

Tez2 @TezFunz2



- Make sure you don't miss the hourglass UFOs. They only show up once.



- If you miss the rest, you will have another chance in the coming days.



gtaforums.com/topic/986330-%…

- Make sure you don't miss the hourglass UFOs. They only show up once.
- If you miss the rest, you will have another chance in the coming days.

GTA Online leaker @TezFunz2 made it easier to track down UFOs. With the help of Twitter user @Scissors61, he was able to put together a schedule for the UFO sightings. Only a few of those days are relevant for the UFO Boxers. Players need to wait until Day 17 to collect their reward.

Since the Halloween event started back in October 13, Day 17 should technically end on October 29. However, according to a statement from @TezFunz2 in the GTAForums, the event will last a little bit longer than usual:

"October 29th, 30th and 31st will be on the "last day" stage where tons of UFOs appear all over the city and most likely with the Halloween weather active."

Rockstar will likely disable UFO sightings after Halloween. In the meantime, GTA Online players can still collect UFO Boxers within those last three days. They just need to run into a UFO within that specific time frame.

Where to find the UFOs

Most days will only have a single UFO showing up in the sky. However, that is not the case with the final day, where 14 UFOs will suddenly appear. GTA Series Videos has an excellent guide on where to find these UFOs. GTA Online players should check out the video link above.

In order to get the UFO Boxers, players will have to go near a UFO and walk into a beam of light. After a brief cutscene, players will be teleported to a random location. They will be stripped of their clothing, but they will get to wear the UFO Boxers, in addition to strange tattoo markings.

Even if GTA Online players missed their chance to collect the Glow Believe Backwards Cap, they can still get the boxers free of charge.

Don't forget to play the game on that specific date

GTA Online players should mark their calendars from October 29-31. These last three days will be their last chance to collect UFO Boxers, along with that rare back tattoo. Otherwise, they might have to wait until next year, and who knows what could happen by then.

Players will know they're in the final stages of the Halloween event. The sky will suddenly become dark green with stormy weather effects. There will also be UFOs everywhere in the sky. Players shouldn't have any difficulty looking for one, even without a reference guide.

