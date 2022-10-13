How to play Alien Survival in GTA Online's latest weekly update (October 13, 2022)

It's Halloween month in GTA Online and it's no surprise that festive-themed weekly events have dropped. Starting today, players can earn special bonuses in a brand-new survival mode. Rockstar Games have now unveiled Project 4808, a new survival mode that involves players taking the form of alien creatures.

Alien Survival is the developer's take on trick-and-treat this year, with it being tricky for new players, but a breeze once they get a hang of things. The rewards are also pretty good with all these Halloween-themed activities that will benefit players looking to make quick money, especially beginners.

This article is about how to get the max out of the Alien Survival mode in GTA Online this week.

Exploring new Alien Survival mode in GTA Online

But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.



Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.

#GTAOnline UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th.In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations. UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th.In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.#GTAOnline https://t.co/meOZEF7Ut5 Each day, starting on October 20th, a normal UFO will spawn in the map.But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate. Each day, starting on October 20th, a normal UFO will spawn in the map.But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate.👀 twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

GTA Online beginners may not be familiar with the Alien Survival mode, but it used to be a weekly Halloween event in the past, although the rate of its appeance did decrease. Rockstar Games have always loved to come up with references to extraterrestrial life, most notably UFO appearances. Not only in GTA Online, there are references to it in the older titles, and even GTA 5.

The developers have dropped references to Project 4808 in the past as well, just as they did this week. The official description for the survival mode in the latest weekly update is as follows:

"The new Alien Survival Series lets you play as an extraterrestrial, fighting off wave after wave of heavily armed NOOSE teams, FIB agents and the Marines across seven maps. All Alien Survivals dole out Double Rewards this week -- all the more reason to jump in."

Alien Survivals is a survival mode where one to four players take the form of aliens and try to survive waves of assault by FIB and NOOSE teams in a randomly generated world. Government agents will use powerful weapons and vehicles to pursue and take down the aliens (players).

There will be up to 10 waves that players will have to survive, each getting progressively difficult with better-equipped teams coming out to face them. The waves will have the following government agents for them to face:

Wave 1 and 2: Security guards

Wave 3 and 4: FIB agents

Wave 5: NOOSE officials

Wave 6 and 7: Secret agents

Wave 8, 9 and10: Military Soldiers

There are up to seven different random maps as well, where players can play the survival mode. The locations are Terminal, Ranch, Grapeseed, Desert, Arena, Pillbox, and Zancudo. Apart from all this, gamers will also have the option to play endless waves, if enabled in the setup menu.

Tips and tricks to make the most of 2x GTA$ earnings this week

Making the most of Alien Survival mode depends on the location, along with players' strategy. Grapeseed is considered one of the best spots, as it offers a fair but challenging environment.

It is a linear area with a limited amount of space, which makes it easier to clear up quickly. The roof tops also serve as good vantage points, making it the safest point in this map. Between each wave, players will have 20 seconds of cooldown period to prepare themselves before the next wave begins.

This is the best time to restock ammo and health for the next round. Health and armor pickups are found in the form of eggs and spaceship parts, respectively, scattered across every map. These allow players to restock themselves during short breaks. However, these should be used selectively.

Both the Unholy Hellbringer and the Widowmaker are available for players to deal maximum damage. There will always be many pickup options spread around the map.

In the Endless Waves mode, the ammo, health, and guns on the floor start to disappear. By the time players reach wave 15, they will have no additional items to choose from.

Since the annual Halloween events have begun in Grand Theft Auto Online starting this week, players will earn twice the rewards for playing Alien Survival mode. This includes 2x the usual RP and GTA$.

