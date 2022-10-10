Top 5 modded drift cars for GTA 5 in 2022

Released 9 years ago in the month of October, GTA Online remains a solid multiplayer game and is surprisingly as popular as some modern open-world titles. It's safe to assume that most players have completed the single-player GTA 5 storyline by now, with mainly its multiplayer variant being played by fans across the world.

Fortunately, modders have done a great job at keeping GTA 5 relevant by adding weapons, scripts, and vehicles into the game. Furthermore, they have brought in plenty of new vehicle customization options that have enabled players to modify their rides into high performance drift cars. In this article, we list the top drifting vehicles in the game to try before the end of 2022.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best of the modded drift cars available for GTA 5 in 2022

5) Mazda FD3S RX7

The Mazda FD3S RX7 is based on the 2002 Mazda RX-7, replicated even down to the engine sound. The taillights look similar to the Mazda MX-5 Miata (NB2), with subtle differences in the headlights. This mod was created by zirconium5 and offers the following features:

Converted from Juiced 2 HIN by Neos7

Extra roof

Extra stock spoiler

Extra sunstrip

Templates for all the bodykits

3D work by Wiik (rear lights and bumper lights)

4) Ford Mustang Hoonigan

Currently, Hoonigan cars are popular in the Forza Horizon games and with this mod, these cars feel and look equally good in GTA 5 as well. This particular mod was created by Razorwalker.

"I've modified the steering, breaking, handbreaking, & traction. Also, this is an EXTREME DRIFT handling file, so your car is SUPPOSED to get all loose and slide around."

The modded vehicle's features are as follows:

A controller is recommended for this handling mod

The tire does not spin and the car has good grip

Higher handbrake force

3) Nissan 240SX BN

The first of two Nissan cars to be featured on this list, the 240SX mod adds one of the finest Nissan cars into the game and was created by GTA modder SmokKe.

"Increasing Steering Lock value (Allowing you to add more angle to your slides without spining out)"

The Nissan 240SX has been put to the test on and off-road, with its acceleration showing great numbers on different surfaces. This mod has the following features:

Added collision and shadow details

Added animation to show hands on the steering wheel

Good quality textures

2) Gymkhana Hoonicorn

The mod is designed to emulate the handling of the AWD Hoonicorn. It uses a 6-speed gearbox for increased control at low speeds. The mod's creator GTAWiseGuy states:

"I've done my best to emulate the handling of the AWD hoonicorn; it uses a 6-speed gearbox for more of a kick and greater control at low speeds. However, it does still pick up speed rather quickly and can hold a nice slide with angles and speed that can compete with any RWD drifter"

This sleek car can take corners at high speed whilst remaining under control. The modder recommends using a controller to have an even better driving experience as well as control the vehicle more easily. Highly recommended by the community with over 18k downloads, this is one of the best drift mods out there and must be tried at least once.

1) Annis Euros

Annis Euros is based on the Nissan 350Z, an iconic vehicle that fans of the Fast and Furious franchise will know well. Shortly after its release, the vehicle received considerable paintwork and modifications to almost perfectly match the antagonist Takashi "DK" Kamata's car from Tokyo Drift.

This GTA mod was created by Machyna and is one of the best drift cars in the game, adding the following features:

All basic functions of the game supported by the mod

HD 3D looks

Tuned optics

Well-developed damage details

High level of details shows hands on the steering wheel

