5 best GTA 5 mods that completely change the game

GTA 5 has one of the most thriving modding communities, as modders constantly provide players with some amazing mods that make the base version of GTA 5 almost unrecognizable.

These mods not only improve GTA 5's look and performance, but even create new game mechanics and features that aren't supposed to be present in the game in the first place.

But because of the abundance of these mods, it can get hard for players to choose which ones are the best for their game. So, this article will provide five of the best mods that will transform their GTA 5 experience.

5 GTA 5 mods that give a refereshing take on the base game

1) Gang Turf Mod

This mod recreates the gang and turf system found in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Players can use it to control a gang with their own name and members, take over territory in Los Santos, and battle other gangs for control of those regions. Control of world zones ensures a steady revenue.

Players have a lot of power over their gang in this mod as they have the ability to recruit members, register vehicles, and outfit their foot soldiers. Rival gangs are displayed on the map for players to fight.

As stated earlier, each zone provides a source of passive revenue for the person in charge, therefore it's worth battling for. As they play, other gangs will move throughout the area, creating a continually evolving battle for the city.

2) Iron Man Mark V

This is the perfect mod for dedicated fans of War Machine from the MCU movies or even the Marvel Comics, as it provides players with the War Machine armor. It is fully functional in GTA 5, and they can even use the boosters to fly while wearing it.

And that's not all, players have the option to choose suits from both Captain America: Civil War and Avengers Age of Ultron, with all the guns and missiles available for players to use. All and all, they can truly feel like a superhero when using this mod.

3) Open All Interiors

This mod adds completely working doors to virtually every interior in the game files. There are even pedestrians within several of the rooms since many of these interiors were cut from the game but are still available in the game files.

The mod also adds markers to every interior on the map, as well as the locations of stores that players can rob.

As a result, by replacing the locked doors of all buildings with interactable objects, this mod allows players to enter every single available interior in the game. They're simple to open and close as players move in and out of each location. Finding NPCs in the rooms appears to be more of a coincidence than a deliberate feature of the mod.

4) VisualV

NaturalVision is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's most impressive graphics improvements mod. Installing VisualV is the quickest and easiest way to enhance your basic game. It's a rework of many atmospheric effects, and while GTA 5's weather and lighting were always good, they'll be upgraded with VisualV.

The weather has undergone a thorough overhaul, with all systems being redesigned from the ground up. Rain, fog, and storms are all represented more convincingly. Clouds have been improved and replaced and even the moon has been adjusted, and it now rises and sets in the right place.

5) LSPD First Response

The LSPD First Response mod allows players to take on the role of a cop and engage in high-speed chases, chasing down fleeing criminals, and gun engagements with armed robbers.

This mod also gives the player a uniform, a badge, a pistol, and a scanner, and asks them to defend and serve the streets and citizens of Los Santos alongside their partner.

It has a full police station interior with a locker room and jail cells, as well as a "Stop, Identify, and Arrest" system that streamlines the process of apprehending or releasing criminals, and gunpoint takedowns, among other things. Thus, instead of choosing a life of crime, players have the option to choose a life of crime fighting with this mod.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

