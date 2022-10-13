GTA Online insider reveals Halloween UFO Sightseeing event start date

The rumored GTA Online UFO event might begin soon, based on new information from a reliable insider.

According to a recent tweet by famous GTA insider Tez2, the UFO Sightseeing event should go live this October 20, 2022, and come to an end on November 6, 2022. He also shared that players could “hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map” by approaching the UFO locations in the meantime.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.

#GTAOnline UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th.In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations. UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th.In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.#GTAOnline https://t.co/meOZEF7Ut5

Insider reveals new details about GTA Online’s rumored UFO Sightseeing event

As seen in the tweet above, Tez2 reported that it was legitimate and that players can expect the event to begin on the 20th of this month. He shared another tweet, adding even more information about the event and what players can expect from it.

Tez2 @TezFunz2



But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.



Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Tez2 @TezFunz2



In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.

#GTAOnline UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th.In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations. UFO Sightseeing event should go live on Thursday, October 20th and ends on November 6th.In the meantime, you could hear or trigger a thunder rumble across the map by approaching the UFO locations.#GTAOnline https://t.co/meOZEF7Ut5 Each day, starting on October 20th, a normal UFO will spawn in the map.But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate. Each day, starting on October 20th, a normal UFO will spawn in the map.But on Friday, October 28th, the Stealth UFO will spawn alongside the normal one.Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate.👀 twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

According to him, a normal UFO will appear every day on the game’s map, starting from October 20 onwards. However, on October 28, the last Friday of the month, a stealth UFO will appear alongside the normal one. The purpose of this stealth UFO is unknown at this point, but the insider believes that it might coincide with a possible reveal of a new title.

In his tweet, he wrote:

“Did Rockstar choose that date to coincide with a possible reveal? We can only speculate.”

The source previously reported on GTAForums about this UFO event, claiming that it could happen near Halloween 2022. He also shared the possibility that a GTA 6 reveal might coincide with the appearance of a stealth UFO.

The source also gave an idea of what kind of hints players can expect from Rockstar. According to him, the developers may tweet similarly as seen in the above post. There may even be an extra section in the newspaper this time, where it announces tropical storms arriving in two days. This could likely be a hint of a GTA 6 announcement.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Patched infinite ammo without reload glitch

- New activities (Export Mixed Goods, Bar Resupply, Nightclub VIP) are disabled in Passive Mode

- Patched Bunker dupe glitch

- Preparations for UFO Sightseeing daily event

#GTAOnline Background update- Patched infinite ammo without reload glitch- New activities (Export Mixed Goods, Bar Resupply, Nightclub VIP) are disabled in Passive Mode- Patched Bunker dupe glitch- Preparations for UFO Sightseeing daily event Background update- Patched infinite ammo without reload glitch- New activities (Export Mixed Goods, Bar Resupply, Nightclub VIP) are disabled in Passive Mode- Patched Bunker dupe glitch- Preparations for UFO Sightseeing daily event#GTAOnline

Earlier today, the game had already received a new background update, which supposedly began preparing it for the UFO event. The update also focused on patching some well-known glitches, alongside adding some changes to already available activities. Here are the patch notes reported by Tez2:

Patched Bunker dupe glitch

Patched ‘Infinite Ammo without reload’ glitch

Disabled some activities in Passive Mode (Nightclub VIP, Bar Resupply, and Export Mixed Goods)

UFO Sightseeing daily event preparations

Players should take these rumors with a grain of salt as none of this information has been officially confirmed by Rockstar yet. In the meantime, Grand Theft Auto Online has just received a new content update on October 13, 2022, adding a new Halloween-themed treasure hunt “Jack-O’-Lanterns” and a brand new vehicle, the Übermacht Rhinehart.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes