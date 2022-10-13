GTA Online UFO Sightseeing event kicks off today (October 13, 2022)

In contrast to previous reports, the UFO Sightseeing event began today as one of the most popular GTA informers, Tez2 just shared a tweet stating that GTA Online players have started taking pictures of the alien aircraft.

According to him, the UFO Sightseeing event went live today and any other previous dates mentioning this event are false. One GTA fan even shared a picture of a UFO from the top of Mount Chiliad.

Additionally, GTA Online NPC character Omega is also involved with this UFO Sightseeing event and provides players with confirmation of their existence.

Tez2 also shared a screenshot of an in-game notification that revealed players will win cash and RP by taking photographs of the UFOs. This article will provide more information on this new GTA Online event.

Players have have started their hunt in GTA Online's UFO Sightseeing event

In the aforementioned tweet, players can see that Tez2 has shared a screenshot of the UFO from the game. Many also believe that this event is part of the bigger Halloween festivities Rockstar Games arranges for Grand Theft Auto Online annually.

In any case, in the UFO Sightseeing event, players basically have to look for multiple alien aircraft that will appear somewhere in the sky between 10 pm to 3 pm in-game time. Additionally, it will go on for the next 17 days.

Another important thing to note is that the location and the number of UFOs appearing in the game are not set in stone and are more random in nature. As such, this task will prove challenging for some players.

What players need to do during the UFO Sightseeing event

The main goal is to capture photographs of all of the UFOs that will appear in the sky and send those photos to Omega, who will then reward them with $15,000 and 1000 RP.

If players manage to send photos of all the 25 UFOs, they will be rewarded an additional $50,000 and will also unlock a UFO-themed hat.

On the ninth day of this event, Grand Theft Auto Online players can encounter a special Zancudo model UFO. Taking pictures of it will directly reward them with $50,000 and 1000 RP.

Finally, on the last day of the event, Grand Theft Auto Online players will be able to step into the light beam coming down from the UFO which will then suck them up into it. The screen will turn black for a second before fading into a random location with the player's character wearing only alien-themed boxer shorts.

