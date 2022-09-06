What can GTA Online players expect to see in this year's Halloween event?

This year's GTA Online Halloween surprise is one of the most eagerly anticipated events for all GTA Online players. Almost all previous Halloween events were successful, so the anticipation for this year is pretty high as well.

Due to this, there have been many speculations and rumors regarding this year's Halloween surprise event as it's already September. Generally, Rockstar Games starts putting hints about what type of items and activities they will introduce during Halloween.

Even though nothing official has been released yet, it has not stopped fans from searching for what they can expect from this year's Halloween event, so this article will go through those rumors and speculations.

Players can expect discounts, treasure hunts, and more for this year's GTA Online Halloween surprise

UFO event

According to the GTA Online leaker, Lost_Warrior, this year's Halloween DLC will have an event in which players will have to photograph UFOs that will pop in certain locations. The event will take a treasure hunt approach in which players will have to take pictures of said UFOs and send them to someone to earn money and RP.

According to the source, approximately 26 of these UFOs will spawn in a specific location. Thus, players must remain vigilant during this event. In addition, players will receive a special award if they picture every UFO. So, If this happens, then the UFO treasure hunt will be one of the most fascinating aspects of this DLC.

Jack O'Lanterns hunt

The same leaker also posted about the Jack O'Lantern collectible hunt for this year's GTA Online Halloween event. In this treasure hunt, these lanterns will spawn like any other collectible in many different locations in the game.

Collecting 10 of these lanterns in a single day will give players special "Horror Pumpkin" masks, and players might also get a unique taunt similar to a witch's laugh.

There will be over 200 Jack O'Lanterns hidden all over the map, and players who collect them all will be rewarded with a "Pumpkin Tree."

Other miscellaneous additions

There will also be many new assets, items, clothing, and vehicles that will either get added or updated in GTA Online. It won't be easy to list down every item that might get introduced, but fortunately, blog.turtlebeach.com has provided us with a list of vehicles that might get discounted during this event:

MTL Nightmare Cerberus – 50% off

Declasse Nightmare Brutus – 50% off

HVY Nightmare Scarab – 50% off

Vapid Nightmare Imperator – 50% off

Annis Nightmare ZR380 – 50% off

Western Nightmare Deathbike – 50% off

LCC Sanctus – 35% off

Pfister Growler – 30% off

Another prominent speculation talks about a new limited Halloween game mode that players might be able to explore during this event. Not much information has been released regarding this game mode. Still, players can expect this game mode to have some horror theme or a new slasher as they did for previous Halloween events.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das