Where to find UFOs in GTA Online’s new Halloween Event

GTA Online recently added a new daily collectible in the form of UFO photos in the latest Halloween Event update. The locations change every day, but the general process is the same. The player just needs to use their phone's Snapmatic app to take a picture of the unidentified aircraft and then send it to Omega.

It's vital to mention that not all of them can be found in a single day. This event begins on October 13, 2022, and will last for 17 days. This means that if a player wishes to get all the rewards, they must log in each day and take a photo of the flying saucer at its relevant location.

Note: This event only spawns between 22:00 and 3:00 (in-game time). If you don't know the time, pull up your phone to see it.

Halloween Event 2022 in GTA Online: New UFOs to discover (information and locations)

The relevant passage from this Newswire post states:

"Keep your eyes to the skies and your Snapmatic camera handy — mysterious reports of unidentified aircraft have locals scratching their heads. Documentarians who provide record of each and every sighting this month will collect a fee from a generous believer."

Basically, GTA Online players will get $15,000 and 1,000 RP per flying saucer they photograph. If they find all 25, they'll get a $50,000 bonus and a Glow Believe Cap. Do note that this event lasts for 17 days.

The ninth day will feature a Zancudo variant in addition to the regular one. That Zancudo model will closely $50,000 and 1,000 RP. From Day 13 onward, there will be multiple unidentified flying objects to photograph. The final day will feature 14 flying saucers, which can abduct players who get too close and give them the UFO Boxer Shorts.

UFO locations

As this event will continue to add new UFO locations each day, it's impossible to find them all in a single day. Fortunately, some interactive maps will always update accordingly. Hence, some GTA Online players are advised to save the URL in the following hyperlink.

The icon the player is looking for on that interactive map is a little white saucer. The leaked locations are:

Paleto Bay Peninsula Above the sunken flying saucer in the north part of the map Mount Chiliad El Gordo Lighthouse Altruist Camp Silent Probe Mountain Satellite Relay Station The UFO spot in the Secret Gunrunning Resupply mission The UFO spot in the Secret Gunrunning Resupply mission and a shack in the Grand Senora Desert Patriot House in east Grand Senora Desert Farm in the west Grand Senora Desert Palmer-Taylor Power Station Three in the Paleto Bay area Altruists' Camp, Secret Gunrunning Resupply spot, and the Farm in West Grand Senora Desert Three in East Blaine County Five around the outskirts of the city of Los Santos

Day 17 locations

The Day 17 locations (Image via GTASeriesVideos)

The little green icon represents all of the remaining UFO locations in GTA Online's Halloween Event in 2022. This ongoing event will be a good opportunity for players to get some easy money for what ultimately amounts to taking a photo of a specific spot.

It's quite easy to do in GTA Online, although waiting for the flying saucer to spawn sometime between 10 pm and 3 am can be inconvenient.

