Slasher Adversary Mode returns in GTA Online with today's weekly update (October 13, 2022)

GTA Online's weekly update on October 13 added a classic Adversary Mode to the game. While Rockstar Games is yet to make an official announcement, the Slasher Adversary Mode has been added as part of the 2022 Halloween event.

The new missions are very popular in the community, and players can jump right into them with other Halloween-themed accessories available in the game.

GTA Online's weekly update brings the 2015 Slasher Adversary Mode back into the game

Rockstar Games' Newswire describes the Slasher Mode as:

“This hyper-sensory game mode requires concentration, marksmanship and a rigid control of your own fear."

The Slasher Adversary Mode was first introduced in 2015 as part of the Halloween Surprise and has been brought back to the game with this week's update. While OG players may recall participating in the missions, new GTA Online players should be concerned about the game's dark and haunting atmosphere.

The game contains five missions, all of which take place inside various buildings, except the Slasher III mission, which takes place on a ship. The missions are set in the dark, and players are given torch lights to help them navigate their way around.

In GTA Online, the mission divides players into two teams: The Slasher and The Hunted. The Slasher team always consists of a single member, by default, the job host. They are given a shotgun modified with a flashlight and a Machete. Slasher's task is to track down and eliminate every member of the Hunted squad within the first three minutes of the game, if possible.

The Hunted team consists of 1-7 players who are initially given only a flashlight. Their main objective is to hide from Slasher for the first few minutes. During this time, the Hunted are in a vulnerable position because they must defend themselves against the killer with only a melee weapon and their fists.

After 3 minutes, the Hunted team receives shotguns and is able to confront the enemy from the front. If Slasher does not kill all or a substantial majority of Hunted members beforehand, they could be pursued by a large group of enemies to kill them.

Other Adversary Modes for Halloween in GTA Online

For the forthcoming Halloween event, Rockstar has added a new adversary mode called "Judgement Day” to GTA Online. Similar to the Slasher missions, the Judgement Day mission consists of two teams: the Riders and the Hunted.

The Rider team must find and eliminate as many Hunted team members as possible. They are armed with Double-Barrel Shotguns, Stone Hatchets, LCC Sanctus motorcycles, and other abilities. Meanwhile, members of the Hunted team can kill Riders by finding weapons strewn around the map.

