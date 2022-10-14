GTA Online UFO Sightseeing event complete map with all locations

GTA Online's UFO Sightseeing event began on October 13 as part of Rockstar Games' annual Halloween surprise. GTA Online players should seize this opportunity and photograph as many UFOs as possible.

But since UFO appearances are pretty random and the exact locations cannot be precisely determined, many players will find completing this event and earning all its amazing rewards challenging.

To guide gamers through the event, this article will list the locations where UFO appearances are highly likely to be spotted in GTA Online.

The following are all of the locations where UFOs may appear in GTA Online

This is the map shared by user Omega on GTAForums containing all of the locations (Images via OMEGA)

GTA forum user Omega recently shared a custom map showcasing every location UFOs have a high chance of appearing. The entire event will take place over 17 stages, and the number of UFOs appearing will also be random.

The following are locations where the chances of a UFO appearing are the highest:

Paleto Bay

Procopio Beach

Mount Chiliad

Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

El Gordo Lighthouse

Senora National Park

Grand Senora Desert

Fort Zancudo

Great Chaparral

Bolingbroke Penitentiary

Palmer-Taylor Powerstation

Galileo Observatory

Land Act Dam

Vinewood

Kortz Center

National Office of Security Enforcement

Downtown

South Los Santos

La Puerta

Del Pierro

These are all locations where players should try to look for UFOs in the coming days.

What do players need to keep in mind while photographing UFOs in GTA Online?

Players during the first stages of the event will be able to find UFOs in the sky across both Los Santos and Blaine County. Generally, players will discover a single UFO in the sky, but on the ninth day of the event, players can find two UFOs hovering above.

Players should keep their distance from the UFO when taking the picture because if they get too close, the UFO will disappear after an enormous lightning bolt lights up the entire sky.

Players will be rewarded with $50,000 and 1000 RP for sending the pictures to NPC Omega, and if they manage to take over 25 photos, they will get an additional $50,000 and an alien-themed cap. Thus, this event is going to be lucrative as well.

Another exciting thing that happens to players is that if they are driving near a UFO, their car engine might automatically stop. Strange static noises will come through the car radio, indicating UFO's presence nearby.

Additionally, during the event's last day, players will finally be able to go near a UFO without triggering it to disappear. When they do this, they will find a large beam coming down from it. When players interact with this bean, their avatar will fly into the UFO.

From then onwards, the screen will turn black for a second, and players will find their character in a random location with a new alien boxer short.

The timing for the UFO's appearance will be between 10 pm and 4 am, so players should look for UFOs during this time period only. The entire event will also take place over 17 days, so players should keep this in mind.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes