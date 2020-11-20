List of all GTA games available on Android and iOS devices

The GTA series is one of the most popular in the open-world genre, available across various gaming platforms.

These action-adventure video games are loved by players worldwide. The first GTA game was released way back in 1997, and now, even after 23 years, many players are drawn to the series that has become better and better with time.

There has been significant improvement in these games' graphics, and GTA Online adds that realistic touch to its gameplay, making gamers play it for hours.

GTA games not only offer exciting missions but also give players the chance to explore the open-world that they provide. Apart from the main tasks, gamers can take part in various side missions.

GTA 5 has the largest map in the series, allowing players to sky-dive, play tennis, hunt, and a lot more.

Due to the massive popularity of these GTA titles, Rockstar Games has ported a handful of them to the mobile gaming platform. There are currently 16 games in the GTA series, including all the platforms, of which only five can be played on Android and iOS devices.

These mobile games try their best to capture the essence of Grand Theft Auto and do a good job. They take up significant storage space and are compatible with high-end Android and iOS devices.

GTA games available on Android and iOS devices

Below are the games from this series downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store:

1. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Download it from:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

2. Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Image via Pinterest

Download it from:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

3. Grand Theft Auto 3

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Download it from:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

4. GTA Chinatown Wars

Image via Pinterest

Download it from:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store

5. GTA Liberty City Stories

Image via Wallpapers Vista

Download it from:

Google Play Store

Apple App Store