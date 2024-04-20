5 biggest differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories

The differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories (LCS) are are a big reason why several fans want Rockstar Games to release a remaster of LCS for modern gaming platforms too. It would bring the title into the limelight once again.

GTA 3 was a historic landmark for Rockstar Games as they entered the 3-D gaming market. The game set new bars for the franchise and only improved afterward. GTA Liberty City Stories is a testament to this as the game saw major improvements from its predecessor. It is snappy and better in many regards considering it only rolled out for PSP and PS2.

This article will offer some insight into both the games and share some of the biggest differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Major differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories

1) Missing locations

Liberty City Stories is set in the same place as Grand Theft Auto 3 but players will find some extra buildings on the map. Additionally, they will also come across some locations that appear in GTA 3 but are either completely different in Liberty City Stories or are just empty plots.

This is one of the biggest differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories which is highly noticeable while exploring the location. For example, the Ferry Terminals are absent in the former game since they are demolished and converted into Phil's Army Surplus and the exit for the Porter Tunnel. Similarly, several other properties are missing in Liberty City Stories since they are constructed in Grand Theft Auto 3's timeline.

2) Outfits

Liberty City Stories has more outfits than GTA 3 (Image via GTA Series Videos/YouTube || Rockstar Games)

GTA 3 was a big leap for Rockstar Games but it still lacked several basic features. Thus, Claude only has two outfits that he can change into. On the other hand, Liberty City Stories offers a wider variety of character customization that is fun and offers more options to players.

This is another one of the big differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories since the latter titles all possess this feature. Protagonists from San Andreas to Grand Theft Auto 5 can change into different outfits or wear masks. This level of freedom allows these titles to set themselves apart from Grand Theft Auto 3.

3) Quality of gameplay

Grand Theft Auto 3 is still quite fun to play but the game suffers from incredibly frustrating gameplay and mission structures. This is a big reason why it fails to attract the modern audience. After all, fans like GTA 4 and San Andreas even to this day because they are fun.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games worked in this department and ensured Liberty City Stories offered a better overall experience. This is evident from the lack of bugs and the improvement in the mission structures. Players don't have to struggle with simple tasks and can spend their time enjoying them instead.

So, the quality of gameplay is one of the most important differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories.

4) Graphics

The graphics differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories are also easily noticeable. Rockstar Games has come a long way from Grand Theft Auto 3 in both graphics as well as the quality of the gameplay. Being the first 3D title in the Grand Theft Auto series, the game suffered from unrealistic character models as well as subpar graphics and textures.

However, Liberty City Stories is far better with natural lighting and improved character models. This is a natural outcome of Rockstar Games putting in their best efforts. It also makes the game much more enjoyable than its older counterpart and is still lucrative to the fans.

5) The Protagonist

Tony is a better protagonist than Claude (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/Kamikatsu)

The differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories aren't just tied to the gameplay and features, but the characters as well. The protagonist is the most important character in a game not just because they're the center of the story but also because players interact with them the most. Claude being a silent protagonist in GTA 3 does not work as well as Tony in Liberty City Stories.

Since Grand Theft Auto 3 does not offer choices that alter the storyline, layers find it hard to relate to Claude. On the other hand, Tony Cipriani has dialogs that define his character and justify his motives throughout the various events of the game. This is a major difference between the games that sets them apart

The various side missions in Liberty City Stories also allow players to discover the protagonist way better than in Grand Theft Auto 3.

FAQs on differences between GTA 3 and GTA Liberty City Stories

Which came first GTA 3 or Liberty City Stories?

Grand Theft Auto 3 came first, as it was released in 2001, whereas Liberty City Stories came much later, as it was launched in 2005.

Is Liberty City Stories a prequel to GTA 3?

Yes, because GTA Liberty City Stories is set in 1998, three years before the events of Grand Theft Auto 3.

