5 reasons why GTA 4 is considered the best in the series

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto games often hail GTA 4 as the best in the series, and for good reason. It revolutionized how the Grand Theft Auto games are visualized, including the storyline, the combat, the driving, the TV programs, the different brands, and more. Its successor, GTA 5, followed in the same footsteps and continued in the world that was started by it.

This article lists some of the most important reasons that make GTA 4 the best in the series. Although Rockstar has made considerable improvements to the franchise over the years, there are some things that Grand Theft Auto 4 did better.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 things that make GTA 4 the best in the series

1) A more human protagonist

The protagonists in the 3D Universe titles didn't feel complete at times. It seemed as if they showed quirks that contrasted with their personalities. Take GTA 3 protagonist Claude, for example, who seemed to be too reckless and lacked any morals. Although Carl and Tommy appeared more realistic, thanks to their voice actors, some of their more violent actions often defied logic.

This isn't the case with Niko, who seems to have a purpose as well as a sense of humanity. Although it's clearly established that he was a terrible person in the past, he wants to put that behind him and attempt to live a good life. In that sense, he's extremely similar to John Marston and Arthur Morgan from the Red Dead Redemption games. Many times have fans hailed Niko as the best in the series when it comes to ranking the protagonists.

2) A bolder, grittier storyline

With GTA 4, Rockstar took a different direction in terms of the narrative. Comedy wasn't the central theme of the story anymore. Although the familiar elements of violence, crime, and social satire were still there, it took on a more darker, even sinister approach, where the consequences of one's actions and the idea of redemption seemed to be a major focus.

The GTA games have always been inspired by movies, but nowhere is this more obvious than in GTA 4. This is because the plot and setting closely resemble Brat and Brat 2, two of the most famous examples of contemporary Russian cinema. This darker, movie-like narrative clearly helped the game in becoming the best in the series.

3) TV programs

Shows like the Republican Space Rangers and Princess Robot Bubblegum started with GTA 4 in 2008. These have since gone on to become fan favorites, reappearing in Grand Theft Auto 5, which has countless references to the series. This even includes weapons like the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online.

These shows were chock-full of the usual Rockstar humor, including crass s*xual jokes and unyielding satire. The Men's Room and A History of Liberty City are two other similar TV shows that fans really enjoyed in the game, but these were exclusive to GTA 4 and/or its expansions. In conclusion, it can easily be said that the TV programs in Grand Theft Auto 4 were the best in the series.

4) Radio Stations

The Grand Theft Auto series is quite well-known for its fan-favorite radio stations, ranging from the '80s-themed ones in Vice City to the diverse genres heard in GTA 5. However, the radio stations in GTA 4 were nothing short of amazing as well. Some of them, like Vladivostok FM, have left an impression on the fanbase and the songs on it have become synonymous with the game.

Most players would agree that their most memorable moment is when Niko gets in Roman's car and the radio plays Schweine by Glukoza. This is why many fans consider the radio stations in this game to be the best in the series. In related news, GTA 4 radio station host, DJ Mister Cee, has reportedly passed away.

5) Friend activities

GTA 4 had a unique feature where you could hang out with your friends and even dates. This involved taking them out for bowling, drinking, pool, darts, or attending a magic or comedy show. Back then, many were annoyed when Roman would constantly call Niko and ask him to go out bowling, so much so that it became a popular meme.

However, looking in hindsight, the feature itself was quite fun, if we excuse Roman calling us a bit too often. It gave players an excuse to get to know the characters that Niko was close to in a fun and interactive way. As such, the Grand Theft Auto 4 activities were clearly the best in the series.

Also Read: Why GTA 5 failed to live up to GTA 4 fans' expectations

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you played GTA 4 more than once? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion