GTA 4's radio station host, DJ Mister Cee, reportedly passed away

The Grand Theft Auto community has been hit with unfortunate news as GTA 4’s popular radio host DJ Mister Cee has passed away at the age of 57. According to a report by Pitchfork (X/@pitchfork), an online music publication, the artist died on April 10, 2024. However, it did not mention the cause of death. DJ Mister Cee was a co-host of The Beat 102.7 radio station in the HD Universe Liberty City. Listening to DJ Mister Cee’s commentary while playing missions in Grand Theft Auto 4 is certainly an experience that many fans cherish.

GTA 4's popular radio host DJ Mister Cee passed away at the age of 57

DJ Mister Cee, whose original name was Calvin LeBrun, was born on August 17, 1966, in Brooklyn, New York. Apart from being a part of the popular Grand Theft Auto title, he was also involved in various popular projects such as Long Live the Kane, Taste of Chocolate, It’s a Big Daddy Thing, and many others.

He collaborated with Rockstar Games to voice his character on The Beat 102.7 radio station in GTA 4, along with his co-host DJ Green Lantern. It is worth noting that The Beat 102.7 radio station is a parody of the real-life Hot 97 radio station from New York. DJ Mister Cee was a part of it both in-game and in real life.

Some of the popular songs played by the late artist in GTA 4 are as follows:

Top Down by Swizz Beatz

War Is Necessary by Nas

Flashing Lights by Kanye West ft. Dwele

Dirty New Yorker by Mobb Deep

We Celebrate by Ghostface Killah ft. Kid Capri

The Beat 102.7 radio station is one of the best things to enjoy while roaming the map of Grand Theft Auto 4, and DJ Mister Cee’s efforts made it even more amusing.

The late artist was a fan of hip-hop culture and his radio station in GTA 4 also reflects the same. Players can enjoy back-to-back popular hip-hop and R&B music without any in-game advertisements, and with occasional commentary from DJ Mister Cee.

His contributions were also carried forward to Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City. You can enjoy his commentary and song selection in both The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony, along with two new radio hosts.

