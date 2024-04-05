5 reasons to own Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online in 2024

The Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online is a unique futuristic weapon that was introduced alongside the Arena War update in 2019. Back then, this weapon, along with the Widowmaker, could be bought from any Ammu-Nation store in the Grand Theft Auto Online map. However, if you want the Unholy Hellbringer in 2024, you can only get it from the Gun Van, if one is available, or from your Agency Armory.

Weapons are obviously quite necessary in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the more powerful they are, the better. As such, futuristic heavy weapons like the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online are quite useful for both PvP and PvE combat. With that in mind, here are some major reasons to consider buying this weapon.

5 reasons to buy Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online

1) Republican Space Rangers weapon

The Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online is a stocky-looking plasma rifle with three barrels, a compact stock, and what looks like a drum magazine. The weapon can be seen in Republican Space Rangers, the animated TV series that appears in all HD Universe games beginning with GTA 4. If you're a fan of the show, you'd definitely love this unique futuristic weapon.

In the show, the Unholy Hellbringer is mostly used by Dick and Butch. The GTA Online version seems to be a mix between the rifles used by these two characters. There are also three symbols resembling alien heads on one side of the weapon, which probably represent kill counts, and is seen in the TV show as well.

2) No reload

What makes the Unholy Hellbringer one of the best guns in GTA Online is that you don't need to reload it. You can keep firing this futuristic weapon until you run out of ammo, which can be upto 9,999 rounds. Other than that, the Unholy Hellbringer functions exactly like a Combat MG without any attachments.

However, the lack of reload can be a major advantage in combat situations, especially in PvP. Reloading will force you to run or hide behind cover when you're out in the open, so having the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online can be a game-changer.

3) Futuristic design

If you love futuristic weapons and items, you'd love the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online. It's got one of the coolest designs when it comes to weapons. As an item taken from Republican Space Rangers, there might be some inspiration from the Halo series as well. The armor and weapon design in the show seems to resemble the Spartan and UNSC armor and weapons, respectively.

As it's such a unique weapon, you can only get it from the Gun Van or from your Agency Armory. This only gives you one more reason to buy an Agency if you don't have one yet, which also comes with a Vehicle Workshop in GTA Online.

4) Better than the Widowmaker

Both the Widowmaker and the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online are reskins of already existing weapons. The former is just a reskinned Minigun, while the latter is a reskinned Combat MG. However, what makes the Unholy Hellbringer better than the Widowmaker is its usefulness.

The fact that you don't have to reload the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online makes it so much more than just a reskin. So, if you're choosing between these two Republican Space Rangers weapons, the Unholy Hellbringer is the way to go. The latest GTA Online weekly discounts don't apply to this weapon, but the Ballistic Equipment is a useful item that goes well with the Unholy Hellbringer.

5) Tracer-like rounds

As mentioned, the Unholy Hellbringer in GTA Online is identical to the Combat MG in terms of performance. However, the weapon seems to be firing some kind of futuristic ammo. Although the weapon seen in Republican Space Rangers fires plasma, the in-game variant seemingly does damage that looks like it was made by normal rounds.

As such, every projectile leaves behind a visible bright red trajectory, almost as if you were using tracer rounds. Tracer rounds can be useful when hipfiring, as you can exactly tell where the bullets are landing.

