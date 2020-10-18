GTA Vice City is the second game from the 3D era of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series. In this game, users play in the shoes of Tommy Vercetti after his release from prison.

In this article, we provide you with the download links, size and the minimum requirements of GTA Vice City.

Minimum requirements for GTA Vice City on PC: Download size, links, and more

Players can get GTA Vice City from the Rockstar Warehouse or Steam. Here are the steps to download the game from Steam:

Step 1: Open the Steam client on your PC, and search for GTA Vice City using the search bar.

Step 2: Next, select the game and click on the purchase option. After successful payment, the game will be added to your library.

Step 3: Press on the “GTA Vice City” option in the library, and click on the “Install” button.

After the installation process is complete, you can open the game and play it.

Here are the download links for GTA Vice City:

Size: 915 MB of free hard disk space + 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression (Source: Steam)

GTA Vice City has pretty modest requirements. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for the game:

Minimum Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers “GeForce” or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Recommended Requirements (Source: Steam)

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce 3" / "Radeon 8500" or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

