Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards, milestones, and more

The new Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards have brought the community to the edge of their seats. This two-day event in Scopely's highly social title will help you earn plenty of in-game dice rolls, cash rewards, and more. With the rumors of the Peg-E Prize Drop event returning soon, this is a great way to refill your dice rolls ahead of this event.
The latest event arrived on May 7, 2024, and will last until May 9, 2024. Thus, you need to act faster to gather all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards.
Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event: Rewards, how to gather points, and more
There are 43 milestones in the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre event, each of which will reward you with lucrative in-game assets upon completion. You must gather the requisite points to complete these milestones.
Here are all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot rewards:
The exclusive tokens for this event will be featured on the different tiles on your Monopoly Go board. You can earn two points each time you land on the tiles featuring these event-exclusive tokens.
You can use Roll Multipliers to increase your earnings. For example, using an x10 multiplier can earn you 20 tokens for landing on the tiles featuring these tokens. Learn the best tips and tricks to use Roll Multiplier for better results.
The Lucha Libre Loot event in Monopoly Go will help you earn plenty of dice rolls. However, you will also require several dice rolls to complete the event. Check out our article for ways to get free dice rolls in the game.
Scopely always offers plenty of amazing events and rewards. Apart from the daily events and tournaments, the developers run multiple small mini-game events in the game every day. You can check out our Monopoly Go daily event schedule for details regarding the daily events.
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles
- Nocturnal Treasures Dig Event in Monopoly Go
- How to add friends in Monopoly Go
- How to get Gold Cards in Monopoly Go
- How to delete friends on Monopoly Go
- Can you gift dice to friends in Monopoly Go
- How to manage money in Monopoly Go
- How to trade cards in Monopoly Go