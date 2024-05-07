Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards, milestones, and more

Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot rewards
The new Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards have brought the community to the edge of their seats. This two-day event in Scopely's highly social title will help you earn plenty of in-game dice rolls, cash rewards, and more. With the rumors of the Peg-E Prize Drop event returning soon, this is a great way to refill your dice rolls ahead of this event.

The latest event arrived on May 7, 2024, and will last until May 9, 2024. Thus, you need to act faster to gather all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards.

Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event: Rewards, how to gather points, and more

There are 43 milestones in the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre event, each of which will reward you with lucrative in-game assets upon completion. You must gather the requisite points to complete these milestones.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot rewards:

MilestonesRequired PointsRewards
15Green Sticker Pack
21030 free dice rolls
315In-game Cash rewards
44075 free dice rolls
520Green Sticker Pack
625125 free dice rolls
730Yellow Sticker Pack
8130250 free dice rolls
930in-game Cash rewards
1035Yellow Sticker Pack
1140in-game Cash rewards
12320450 free dice rolls
134025 minutes Mega Heist
1455Yellow Sticker Pack
15250Sombrero Token
16500650 free dice rolls
17655 minutes Cash Grab
1875Pink Sticker Pack
1990in-game Cash rewards
209501K free dice rolls
2112010 minutes High Roller
22100in-game Cash rewards
23140Pink Sticker Pack
24320525 free dice rolls
2520010 minutes Cash Grab
26260Blue Sticker Pack
271.4K1.6K free dice rolls
28350Blue Sticker Pack
29400in-game Cash rewards
30600700 free dice rolls
31700in-game Cash rewards
321.7K1.8K free dice rolls
331.2KPurple Sticker Pack
3460040 minutes Mega Heist
351.1Kin-game Cash rewards
362.4K2.2K free dice rolls
371KBlue Sticker Pack
381.8KPurple Sticker Pack
392Kin-game Cash rewards
403.2K3K free dice rolls
411.2K10 minutes Cash Grab
421.6KBlue Sticker Pack
435.5K8K dice rolls and a Purple Sticker Pack

The exclusive tokens for this event will be featured on the different tiles on your Monopoly Go board. You can earn two points each time you land on the tiles featuring these event-exclusive tokens.

You can use Roll Multipliers to increase your earnings. For example, using an x10 multiplier can earn you 20 tokens for landing on the tiles featuring these tokens. Learn the best tips and tricks to use Roll Multiplier for better results.

The Lucha Libre Loot event in Monopoly Go will help you earn plenty of dice rolls. However, you will also require several dice rolls to complete the event. Check out our article for ways to get free dice rolls in the game.

Scopely always offers plenty of amazing events and rewards. Apart from the daily events and tournaments, the developers run multiple small mini-game events in the game every day. You can check out our Monopoly Go daily event schedule for details regarding the daily events.

हिन्दी