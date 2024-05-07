Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards, milestones, and more

The new Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards have brought the community to the edge of their seats. This two-day event in Scopely's highly social title will help you earn plenty of in-game dice rolls, cash rewards, and more. With the rumors of the Peg-E Prize Drop event returning soon, this is a great way to refill your dice rolls ahead of this event.

The latest event arrived on May 7, 2024, and will last until May 9, 2024. Thus, you need to act faster to gather all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards.

Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event: Rewards, how to gather points, and more

Here are all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot event rewards (Image via Scopely)

There are 43 milestones in the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre event, each of which will reward you with lucrative in-game assets upon completion. You must gather the requisite points to complete these milestones.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Lucha Libre Loot rewards:

Milestones Required Points Rewards 1 5 Green Sticker Pack 2 10 30 free dice rolls 3 15 In-game Cash rewards 4 40 75 free dice rolls 5 20 Green Sticker Pack 6 25 125 free dice rolls 7 30 Yellow Sticker Pack 8 130 250 free dice rolls 9 30 in-game Cash rewards 10 35 Yellow Sticker Pack 11 40 in-game Cash rewards 12 320 450 free dice rolls 13 40 25 minutes Mega Heist 14 55 Yellow Sticker Pack 15 250 Sombrero Token 16 500 650 free dice rolls 17 65 5 minutes Cash Grab 18 75 Pink Sticker Pack 19 90 in-game Cash rewards 20 950 1K free dice rolls 21 120 10 minutes High Roller 22 100 in-game Cash rewards 23 140 Pink Sticker Pack 24 320 525 free dice rolls 25 200 10 minutes Cash Grab 26 260 Blue Sticker Pack 27 1.4K 1.6K free dice rolls 28 350 Blue Sticker Pack 29 400 in-game Cash rewards 30 600 700 free dice rolls 31 700 in-game Cash rewards 32 1.7K 1.8K free dice rolls 33 1.2K Purple Sticker Pack 34 600 40 minutes Mega Heist 35 1.1K in-game Cash rewards 36 2.4K 2.2K free dice rolls 37 1K Blue Sticker Pack 38 1.8K Purple Sticker Pack 39 2K in-game Cash rewards 40 3.2K 3K free dice rolls 41 1.2K 10 minutes Cash Grab 42 1.6K Blue Sticker Pack 43 5.5K 8K dice rolls and a Purple Sticker Pack

The exclusive tokens for this event will be featured on the different tiles on your Monopoly Go board. You can earn two points each time you land on the tiles featuring these event-exclusive tokens.

The Lucha Libre Loot event is live now (Image via Scopely)

You can use Roll Multipliers to increase your earnings. For example, using an x10 multiplier can earn you 20 tokens for landing on the tiles featuring these tokens. Learn the best tips and tricks to use Roll Multiplier for better results.

The Lucha Libre Loot event in Monopoly Go will help you earn plenty of dice rolls. However, you will also require several dice rolls to complete the event. Check out our article for ways to get free dice rolls in the game.

Scopely always offers plenty of amazing events and rewards. Apart from the daily events and tournaments, the developers run multiple small mini-game events in the game every day. You can check out our Monopoly Go daily event schedule for details regarding the daily events.

